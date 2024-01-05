The Noonification: Speaking Up in Meetings Shouldnt Be This Hard (1/5/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Ledger: A Tool for Unsafe Storage and Transfer of Currencies (Or How to Lose Money With It) By [ 6 Min read ]\nHow I lost 100K USDT thanks to the uniquely secure Ledger Live app (the official mobile application). @hackerclqhckc0c0000356yh2xd3ynv Read More. The Most Consequential Technology Stories of 2023, According to HackerNoon Editors By [ 8 Min read ]\nFor this week’s Tech Company News Brief, let’s walk through the biggest stories of the year. Hope y’all had a great start to your 2024! @sheharyarkhan Read More. How to Lower Stress and Prevent Creative Burnout By [ 6 Min read ]\nStress doesn’t always make itself known and it can take the form of an overwhelming feeling that something just isn’t right in your life. @robertmayer Read More. Speaking Up in Meetings Shouldnt Be This Hard By [ 7 Min read ]\nAre you bold enough to say what you need to say in a meeting or do you feel knots in your stomach and refuse to speak up? 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @vinitabansal Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME