The TechBeat: How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO (1/21/2024)

How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO By [@Oleg Malkov](https://hackernoon.com/u/Oleg Malkov) [ 14 Min read ]
I've been in the SEO game since 2006, creating websites and earning from affiliate programs. Read More. #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs By [ 5 Min read ]
This one's for the Web3 hacktivists who are seeking 'true' decentralization - Āut Labs and HackerNoon announce the Opt Out Writing Contest with $9k prizepool. @hackernooncontests Read More. AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation By [ 4 Min read ]
This story briefly covers how the AI video stack is evolving and how one can leverage text-to-video models to generate videos at a massive scale. @ratikeshmisra Read More. How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn how to run Mixtral locally and have your own AI-powered terminal, remove its censorship, and train it with the data you want. @jeferson Read More. PrivateGPT for Book Summarization: Testing and Ranking Configuration Variables By [ 15 Min read ]\nSummarizing books with local llm. My methods for testing and optimizing the use of PrivateGPT for book summaries. @cognitivetech Read More. KYC and Regulation: Solving the Problem of Financial Crime in Crypto By [ 6 Min read ]\nMany specialists believe that the introduction of strict KYC procedures and crypto regulation would solve the financial crime problem. Is it correct though? @dshishov Read More. 100 Days of AI Day 3: Leveraging AI for Prompt Engineering and Inference By [ 5 Min read ]\n100 Days of AI Day 3, we enhance products with inference, leveraging LLMs for insights in tech without data expertise. @sindamnataraj Read More. Carbon Aware Computing: Next Green Breakthrough or New Greenwashing? By [ 33 Min read ]\nBig Tech is marketing its use of carbon-aware computing as way to cut emissions. without mentioning its limits or its dangers. A deep dive, and a way forward. @ismaelvelasco Read More. Satoshi Might Be a Bitcoin ETF Skeptic By [ 4 Min read ]\nWe’re inviting the big banks to the table. Isn’t that the opposite of what Bitcoin was born to do? @drewchapin Read More. What Could Have Stopped the 23andMe Hack? By [ 8 Min read ]\nHere’s how the 23andMe hack happened and how different login-access control solutions could have stopped it. @hillpot Read More. Newbie Guide: Top 3 Things You're Doing Wrong as a Beginner in Mobile Development By [ 6 Min read ]\nNewcomers in mobile development often make the same mistakes: rush into complex solutions and forget about fundamental stuff. Let's discuss it! @marcushaldd Read More. BYOK (BringYourOwnKey) in Generative AI is a Double-edged Sword By [ 5 Min read ]\nDo you know what Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) in generative AI is? Read on and learn more about this new AI concept. @emmanuelaj Read More. If You're a Facebook User, Thousands of Companies Are Watching You By [ 6 Min read ]\nUsing a panel of 709 volunteers who shared archives of their Facebook data, Consumer Reports found that a total of 186,892 companies sent data about them @TheMarkup Read More. The Modern AI Stack to Increase Developer Productivity By [ 5 Min read ]\nThe integration of these three pillars - Knowledge, Code Generation, and Code Review - forms a robust foundation in the AI-driven development process. @gitcommitshow Read More. Memory Management in Swift: Pointers, Object Creation, Copying, Binding, and Collections By [ 4 Min read ]\nLearn manual memory management in Swift with pointers, object creation, copying, binding, and collections—an essential guide for developers. @bugorbn Read More. And the Web3 Award Goes To... By [ 8 Min read ]\nThe awards represent the innovative spirit and transformative potential of Web3. @nakedcollector Read More. 418 Stories To Learn About Fintech By [ 73 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Fintech via these 418 free HackerNoon stories. @learn Read More. Lightbug 🔥🐝- The First Mojo HTTP Framework By [ 5 Min read ]\nIntro to Lightbug 🔥🐝, a lightweight HTTP framework in pure Mojo that allows to build web services with simplicity of Python and performance of C++ @a2svior Read More. Cryptocurrency Horizons: A 2023 Recap and Glimpse into 2024 Trends By [ 6 Min read ]\nLet’s explore about the top crypto-adopters countries in 2023, and also about some other relevant factors for crypto adoption last year and 2024. @obyte Read More. Table-driven Prompt Design: How to Enhance Analysis and Decision Making in your Software Development By [ 8 Min read ]\nHere I’d like to focus on a specific kind of AI prompts - table-driven prompts. They can benefit the workflows and value streams in your software development 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @davramenko Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME