The TechBeat: #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs (1/19/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs By [ 5 Min read ]\nThis one’s for the Web3 hacktivists who are seeking ‘true’ decentralization - Āut Labs and HackerNoon announce the Opt Out Writing Contest with $9k prizepool. @hackernooncontests Read More. How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO By [@Oleg Malkov](https://hackernoon.com/u/Oleg Malkov) [ 14 Min read ]\nI’ve been in the SEO game since 2006, creating websites and earning from affiliate programs. Read More. Encrypted Portals: How We Created a Swift App That Uses Rust By [ 5 Min read ]\nHow the Portals for Mac app, built in Swift, uses the Ockam Rust library to privately share services with your friends over End-to-End Encrypted Portals. @ockam Read More. 9 Strategies and Considerations for Multi-Cloud Deployment in DevOps By [ 4 Min read ]\nIn this article, 10 important strategies and considerations for effective multi-cloud deployment within the DevOps framework will be discussed. @faithadeyinka Read More. 100 Days of AI Day 3: Leveraging AI for Prompt Engineering and Inference By [ 5 Min read ]\n100 Days of AI Day 3, we enhance products with inference, leveraging LLMs for insights in tech without data expertise. @sindamnataraj Read More. The Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining By [ 3 Min read ]\nWelcome to the Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining and HackerNoon. @hackernooncontests Read More. What is Version Control: Manage Your Codebase More Effectively By [ 7 Min read ]\nDive into the world of version control with this guide using Git. Boost productivity in software development. @marcinwosinek Read More. Satoshi Might Be a Bitcoin ETF Skeptic By [ 4 Min read ]\nWe’re inviting the big banks to the table. Isn’t that the opposite of what Bitcoin was born to do? @drewchapin Read More. How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn how to run Mixtral locally and have your own AI-powered terminal, remove its censorship, and train it with the data you want. @jeferson Read More. AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation By [ 4 Min read ]\nThis story briefly covers how the AI video stack is evolving and how one can leverage text-to-video models to generate videos at a massive scale. @ratikeshmisra Read More. KYC and Regulation: Solving the Problem of Financial Crime in Crypto By [ 6 Min read ]\nMany specialists believe that the introduction of strict KYC procedures and crypto regulation would solve the financial crime problem. Is it correct though? @dshishov Read More. PrivateGPT for Book Summarization: Testing and Ranking Configuration Variables By [ 15 Min read ]\nSummarizing books with local llm. My methods for testing and optimizing the use of PrivateGPT for book summaries. @cognitivetech Read More. Newbie Guide: Top 3 Things You're Doing Wrong as a Beginner in Mobile Development By [ 6 Min read ]\nNewcomers in mobile development often make the same mistakes: rush into complex solutions and forget about fundamental stuff. Let's discuss it! @marcushaldd Read More. What Could Have Stopped the 23andMe Hack? By [ 8 Min read ]\nHere’s how the 23andMe hack happened and how different login-access control solutions could have stopped it. @hillpot Read More. Tutorial: Your First API Request to OpenAI - AI for Web Developers By [ 17 Min read ]\nMake API request to OpenAI with fetch and Qwik forms, protect API keys with Qwik actions, and hide secrets with environment variables. @austingil Read More. Carbon Aware Computing: Next Green Breakthrough or New Greenwashing? By [ 33 Min read ]\nBig Tech is marketing its use of carbon-aware computing as way to cut emissions. without mentioning its limits or its dangers. A deep dive, and a way forward. @ismaelvelasco Read More. BYOK (BringYourOwnKey) in Generative AI is a Double-edged Sword By [ 5 Min read ]\nDo you know what Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) in generative AI is? Read on and learn more about this new AI concept. @emmanuelaj Read More. The Easiest Way to Add Time Intervals in JavaScript By [ 4 Min read ]\nLearn to parse a basic workplace timesheet in a few lines of JavaScript. @anwarhjg Read More. The Future of War According to RAND; Cyborgs and Genetically Enhanced Supersoldiers By [ 6 Min read ]\nCyborgs and genetically enhanced “supersoldiers” are projected to be the warfighters of the future, according to a recent RAND Corporation report. @thesociable Read More. The Modern AI Stack to Increase Developer Productivity By [ 5 Min read ]\nThe integration of these three pillars - Knowledge, Code Generation, and Code Review - forms a robust foundation in the AI-driven development process. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @gitcommitshow Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME