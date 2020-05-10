Zoom, Keybase and Future of Messaging

@ freddym Freddy Marsden I'm Freddy, a privacy and security conscious, open-source, amateur developer and writer.

Today Zoom acquired Keybase . It came as a shock to me at first; but, it shouldn't surprise us.

The simple answer is to acquire a company that can improve your encryption for you. Google has been doing similar things for years

Keybase is unlikely to grow because crypto is a niche market; the only users they have don't pay for the product. It is logical for this to have happened. With all the new money Zoom has now that we're all in lockdown, why not use it to improve your biggest flaw?

For Zoom users, this could be a major advancement. If Keybase implements everything correctly then the security of Zoom calls will hugely increase.

For Keybase users, this should have been expected. A centralised platform that relies on closed source servers was bound to have problems. Additionally, the team behind Keybase aren't exactly known for privacy. This was their first venture into the area, and it was mainly because they saw a gap in the market.

Keybase initially started as an encryption key management tool. So what should we use now? Keybase proofs were a simple way to prove an identity, it will be interesting to see if something similar gets made. Already, a former Keybase dev has made his own platform keys.pub

I'll be using Riot until I know a little more about the plans Zoom has. But, it will be intriguing to see the developments that happen in the coming weeks.

