Zoom, Keybase and Future of Messaging
I'm Freddy, a privacy and security conscious, open-source, amateur developer and writer.
The simple answer is to acquire a company that can improve your encryption for you. Google has been doing similar things for years
.
Keybase is unlikely to grow because crypto is a niche market; the only users they have don't pay for the product. It is logical for this to have happened. With all the new money Zoom has now that we're all in lockdown, why not use it to improve your biggest flaw?
For Zoom users, this could be a major advancement. If Keybase implements everything correctly then the security of Zoom calls will hugely increase.
For Keybase users, this should have been expected. A centralised platform that relies on closed source servers was bound to have problems. Additionally, the team behind Keybase aren't exactly known for privacy. This was their first venture into the area, and it was mainly because they saw a gap in the market.
The debate on centralised versus decentralised
still continues. Some may have used Keybase as their centralised messaging platform, potentially because of concerns with Signal
. If you're looking, I'm currently helping out with the development of BitPost
a, centralised, lightweight private messaging platform (not yet in release), so feel free to check it out .
Keybase initially started as an encryption key management tool. So what should we use now? Keybase proofs were a simple way to prove an identity, it will be interesting to see if something similar gets made. Already, a former Keybase dev has made his own platform keys.pub
I'll be using Riot until I know a little more about the plans Zoom has. But, it will be intriguing to see the developments that happen in the coming weeks.
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!