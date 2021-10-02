Zoom in to WebRTC

311 reads

The WebRTC technology, provided by Google for general use in 2011, has found wide application in video communication systems, video broadcasting, for creating group chats, video conferences, telepresence robots, and promoter robots. Its main advantage is the implementation of basic methods and classes directly in the browser, which provides the widest compatibility with various OS and hardware platforms. The proposed article describes the method of video scaling implemented by us for transmission by means of WebRTC, using Javascript and HTML5.