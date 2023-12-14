ZKP Just Might Be the Next GPT

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

The next 3-letter acronym that will be as transformative and disruptive as “GPT” might be “ZKP”, Zero-Knowledge Proofs. This is a new era in how we think about designing and developing privacy preserving interfaces. We are entering an era where that blind-trust can now be replaced by proof; moving the paradigm from one of trust in a single entity to trust in a robust, transparent system. The move towards a proof-based operational model could herald a new era of corporate transparency, security, and efficiency.