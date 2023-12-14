Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    ZKP Just Might Be the Next GPTby@martymadrid
    350 reads

    ZKP Just Might Be the Next GPT

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The next 3-letter acronym that will be as transformative and disruptive as “GPT” might be “ZKP”, Zero-Knowledge Proofs. This is a new era in how we think about designing and developing privacy preserving interfaces. We are entering an era where that blind-trust can now be replaced by proof; moving the paradigm from one of trust in a single entity to trust in a robust, transparent system. The move towards a proof-based operational model could herald a new era of corporate transparency, security, and efficiency.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - ZKP Just Might Be the Next GPT
    web3 #zero-knowledge-proofs #zkp
    marty.com HackerNoon profile picture

    @martymadrid

    marty.com

    Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University on Emerging Technologies. Founder w/ 5 exits and VC at The Adventure Fund.

    Receive Stories from @martymadrid

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    marty.com HackerNoon profile picture
    by marty.com @martymadrid.Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University on Emerging Technologies. Founder w/ 5 exits and VC at The Adventure Fund.
    Read My Stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Why Do Businesses Choose Hybrid Clouds?
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by nicholasdempsie #hybrid-cloud
    Article Thumbnail
    How Small Teams Can Pick Cloud ZK Proof Infrastructure
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by glaze #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    9 Strategies and Considerations for Multi-Cloud Deployment in DevOps
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by faithadeyinka #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Marketing in the Age of ChatGPT
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by vlabroo #ai-marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    60 Stories To Learn About Personal Data Security
    Published at Jan 10, 2024 by learn #personal-data-security
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!