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Zilliqa Launches Aventurine Proto-Mainnet, Advancing Towards Zilliqa 2.0

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December 9th, 2024
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web3#zilliqa#web3#press-release#layer-1-blockchains#aventurine#zilliqa-mainnet#good-company#zilliqa-2.0

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