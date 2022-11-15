ZigiWave's Emilia Petkova on Learning New Technologies, Work, and Noonies Nomination

Hey Hackers!
I’m Emilia and I’m a Tech Marketing Specialist @
As a tech writer, I believe that the most exciting technology of the present are integrations. With so many different software tools on the market (companies use more than 150 apps, according to statistics), if you do not make them work in sync, your organization will become a complete chaos. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on integrations and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.
I love writing and learning about different technologies. My job involves lots of research on the best technologies today and in the future. In my current role in
In my previous roles, I’ve been doing marketing and PR, sales and customer service for different technology companies.
Our
HackerNoon is an awesome place. I like to review the new stories daily and read the ones that seem interesting. I learn new things and get inspired for writing my own articles. It is great that you give the word to people who love writing and love technology, and truly have talent.
I have been attracted to writing since childhood. Of course, as every author, I have first started by reading a lot. I read hundreds of books, I love reading and then I naturally wanted to write myself. This is how I started, and my first attempts were when I was about 9 years old.
All things new in tech excite me. I can’t believe how fast technology is developing. I love how easy everything is with technology. One of my first jobs was in a web hosting company. There I learned to build websites and I had my first personal blog. I found out it is much easier than I expected, thanks to technologies like WordPress and different templates that you can use.
Since then, whenever I had challenges, I have always looked for the right technology to solve them – different plugins, templates, automation tools. Automation is very important, and integrations are a major part of it. I love testing different tools.
My biggest challenge is that there is so much to learn. There are always new things coming out, and you can never learn them all. And to write well, you need to understand what you are writing about. This is why I spend a lot of time in research and in learning about new emerging technologies. My current role at
I am quite interested in Microservices, Knowledge Graph, Data Mesh, Serverless, Containers.... the type of technologies that are now becoming more and more popular and reinventing the space of integrations. Of course, HackerNoon is one of the places I visit every day to read about these technologies.
In terms of writing, I consider it a success when my articles become popular and attract more readers to the
Oh, wow, that’s a tough question. But maybe in purchasing and equipping a place somewhere in the mountains where tech enthusiast can gather, work together, do mastermind meetings, and have fun, of course. I know this is not just my dream, there a lot of people in the
Never stop learning. Be open to new things and don’t be afraid to explore new unconventional ideas.
Be myself and stand up for my opinion.
I can add that you at HackerNoon are really great, and I love to see so many talented people gathered here. Never stop writing, never stop dreaming and never stop learning.
