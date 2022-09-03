如何使用 Python 创建随机密码生成器

每个网站都有某种形式的安全接口，需要用户身份验证。这些表格通常使用您的电子邮件和密码来访问该网站。登录时使用安全密码对于防止坏人（黑客）访问您的帐户至关重要。 本文将教你如何使用 Python 创建一个随机密码生成器，通过生成字母、数字和符号的组合作为字符加扰在一起，使其难以破解或猜测密码。 让我们一起构建一个随机密码生成器。 入门 要构建一个随机密码生成器，我们将使用这种方法： 写出所有可接受的密码字符类型，例如字母、数字和符号 让用户能够为生成的密码输入字母、符号和数字的数量 随机化字符顺序以使其难以猜测 创建随机密码生成器 如您所知，Internet 上的某些应用程序会在您创建新帐户时建议使用随机密码。随机字符由您决定，可以长达八个字符。 创建一个新文件 来编写应用程序的脚本。 main.py # main.py letters = [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f', 'g', 'h', 'i', 'j', 'k', 'l', 'm', 'n', 'o', 'p', 'q', 'r', 's', 't', 'u', 'v', 'w', 'x', 'y', 'z', 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'I', 'J', 'K', 'L', 'M', 'N', 'O', 'P', 'Q', 'R', 'S', 'T', 'U', 'V', 'W', 'X', 'Y', 'Z' ] numbers = ['0', '1', '2', '3', '4', '5', '6', '7', '8', '9'] symbols = ['!', '#', '$', '%', '&', '(', ')', '*', '+'] print("Welcome to the PyPassword Generator!") nr_letters = int(input("How many letters would you like in your password?\\n")) nr_symbols = int(input(f"How many symbols would you like?\\n")) nr_numbers = int(input(f"How many numbers would you like?\\n")) 上面代码块中的字符组成了列表中显示的密码生成器的组合。 接下来是确保用户可以输入一个数字，一个整数，表示在显示最终输出并使用变量声明时字符出现的次数。 : 表示输入值会到下面一行 \\n 现在，让我们更新其余的代码。复制并粘贴以下内容： # main.py # Password Generator Project import random # add this # letters, numbers, and symbols lists # users' input for the amount of characters # add these below password_list = [] for char in range(1, nr_letters + 1): password_list.append(random.choice(letters)) for char in range(1, nr_symbols + 1): password_list.append(random.choice(numbers)) for char in range(1, nr_numbers + 1): password_list.append(random.choice(symbols)) random.shuffle(password_list) 代码块执行以下操作： 导入用于生成随机数的模块的内置 数 random 使用变量 创建一个空列表 password_list [] 遍历 range 函数中的数字以创建从起始索引到最后一个索引加 1 的数字序列 接下来，使用 方法为每个角色声明的变量附加空列表以获取随机选择的元素 random.choice() 使用 方法对新创建的 列表进行洗牌，每次输入新密码时都会更改元素的位置 .shuffle() password_list 将密码列表转换为字符串 复制并更新以下代码： # main.py # import # letters, numbers, and symbols lists # users' input for the amount of characters # randomize characters # add this password = "" for char in password_list: password += char # convert list to string pwd = ''.join(password_list) print(f"Your random password to use is: {pwd}") 将列表转换为字符串的过程如下： 创建一个空字符串变量， password 使用 关键字遍历密码列表 for 将密码字符串与循环的 变量连接起来 char 使用 方法将列表迭代从密码列表更改为字符串 .join() 最后，使用 显示密码的结果 f-strings 代码最终结果： # main.py import random letters = [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f', 'g', 'h', 'i', 'j', 'k', 'l', 'm', 'n', 'o', 'p', 'q', 'r', 's', 't', 'u', 'v', 'w', 'x', 'y', 'z', 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'I', 'J', 'K', 'L', 'M', 'N', 'O', 'P', 'Q', 'R', 'S', 'T', 'U', 'V', 'W', 'X', 'Y', 'Z' ] numbers = ['0', '1', '2', '3', '4', '5', '6', '7', '8', '9'] symbols = ['!', '#', '$', '%', '&', '(', ')', '*', '+'] print("Welcome to the PyPassword Generator!") nr_letters = int(input("How many letters would you like in your password?\\n")) nr_symbols = int(input(f"How many symbols would you like?\\n")) nr_numbers = int(input(f"How many numbers would you like?\\n")) password_list = [] for char in range(1, nr_letters + 1): password_list.append(random.choice(letters)) for char in range(1, nr_symbols + 1): password_list.append(random.choice(numbers)) for char in range(1, nr_numbers + 1): password_list.append(random.choice(symbols)) random.shuffle(password_list) password = "" for char in password_list: password += char print("char", char) # convert list to string pwd = ''.join(password_list) print(f"Your random password to use is: {pwd}") 结论 在本文中，您开发了一个应用程序，该应用程序在每次尝试时生成不同的随机密码，使其用例动态生成尽可能多的密码。 尽管这可能不是生成随机密码的最佳方法，但本文的本质是展示使用 Python 程序创建密码的可能性。尽管如此，无论密码的长度如何，每次新输入的输出都是出乎意料的和不同的。 学到更多 生成伪随机数 追加：将项目添加到列表中