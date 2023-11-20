Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Zero-knowledge Proof Meets Machine Learning in Verifiability: Backgroundby@escholar

    Zero-knowledge Proof Meets Machine Learning in Verifiability: Background

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper presents a comprehensive survey of zero-knowledge proof-based verifiable machine learning (ZKP-VML) technology. We first analyze the potential verifiability issues that may exist in different machine learning scenarios. Subsequently, we provide a formal definition of ZKP-VML. We then conduct a detailed analysis and classification of existing works based on their technical approaches. Finally, we discuss the key challenges and future directions in the field of ZKP-based VML.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Zero-knowledge Proof Meets Machine Learning in Verifiability: Background
    machine-learning #machine-learning #zkp-meets-ml
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    @escholar

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community

    Receive Stories from @escholar

    react to story with heart
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars @escholar.We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Unclonable Non-Interactive Zero-Knowledge: References
    Published at Nov 24, 2023 by escholar #zero-knowledge
    Article Thumbnail
    Data and IP Protection: Use Cases Defining the Choice of Privacy-Enhancing Technologies
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by yaw.etse #privacy
    Article Thumbnail
    Revealing Sensitive Data Via Membership Inference Attacks on Machine Learning Models
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by yaw.etse #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Top 10 AI Trends of 2024: How AI Transforms Everything
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by sergey-baloyan #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    BYOK (BringYourOwnKey) in Generative AI is a Double-edged Sword
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by emmanuelaj #generative-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    How Small Teams Can Pick Cloud ZK Proof Infrastructure
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by glaze #zero-knowledge-proofs
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!