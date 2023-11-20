Zero-knowledge Proof Meets Machine Learning in Verifiability: Abstract & Introduction

Too Long; Didn't Read

This paper presents a comprehensive survey of zero-knowledge proof-based verifiable machine learning (ZKP-VML) technology. We first analyze the potential verifiability issues that may exist in different machine learning scenarios. Subsequently, we provide a formal definition of ZKP-VML. We then conduct a detailed analysis and classification of existing works based on their technical approaches. Finally, we discuss the key challenges and future directions in the field of ZKP-based VML.