Zero-Knowledge-Proof-Based Anomaly Detection: Evaluations

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

This section provides a thorough evaluation of ZKP-enhanced anomaly detection in federated learning. It covers cross-round check efficiency, cross-client detection quality, performance comparisons against various defenses, robustness against dynamic malicious clients, defense coverage on different models, and the evaluation of the ZKP-verified anomaly detection protocol. The experiments reveal the effectiveness of the approach in mitigating attacks and outperforming baseline defenses in diverse scenarios.