Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Zero-Knowledge-Proof-Based Anomaly Detection: Evaluationsby@quantification

    Zero-Knowledge-Proof-Based Anomaly Detection: Evaluations

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This section provides a thorough evaluation of ZKP-enhanced anomaly detection in federated learning. It covers cross-round check efficiency, cross-client detection quality, performance comparisons against various defenses, robustness against dynamic malicious clients, defense coverage on different models, and the evaluation of the ZKP-verified anomaly detection protocol. The experiments reveal the effectiveness of the approach in mitigating attacks and outperforming baseline defenses in diverse scenarios.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Zero-Knowledge-Proof-Based Anomaly Detection: Evaluations
    web3 #anomaly-detection #zkp
    Quantification Theory Research Publication HackerNoon profile picture

    @quantification

    Quantification Theory Research Publication

    The publication about the quantity of something. The theory about why that quantity is what is. And research!

    Receive Stories from @quantification

    react to story with heart
    Quantification Theory Research Publication HackerNoon profile picture
    by Quantification Theory Research Publication @quantification.The publication about the quantity of something. The theory about why that quantity is what is. And research!
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge-Proof-Based Anomaly Detection: Problem Setting
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by quantification #anomaly-detection
    Article Thumbnail
    Verifiable Anomaly Detection using Zero-Knowledge Proofs
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by quantification #anomaly-detection
    Article Thumbnail
    The Proposed Two-Stages of Zero-Knowledge-Proof-Based Anomaly Detection
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by quantification #anomaly-detection
    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge-Proof-Based Anomaly Detection: Conclusion & References
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by quantification #anomaly-detection
    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge-Proof-Based Anomaly Detection: Related Works
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by quantification #anomaly-detection
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!