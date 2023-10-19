Your Official Guide to the Unofficial Medium Dotcom API for Fetching Data

Hey guys!
This is the "Getting Started" Guide for the Medium API (Unofficial Version), listed on the RapidAPI Platform.
This REST API helps you to quickly extract data from Medium Dotcom, without any hassle.
Using our Unofficial Medium Dotcom API, you can get-
💡 Checkout our swagger documentation for the details on each endpoint!
Before getting started, you must first get your API Key to authenticate your calls. You'll need to pass it in the headers, along with the requests, to use the API smoothly.
Header -
x-rapidapi-key: [RAPIDAPI_KEY]
Wondering how to subscribe to our API and get an API Key? Watch the following video –
API's Base URL:
https://medium2.p.rapidapi.com
Every Medium user has one unique hash ID associated with his/her account. Usually, we only deal with usernames that we choose while registering on the Medium Platform.
You can find your username in the sub-domain of your profile page URL or at the end of it. Like -
Once you get your username, like mine is nishu-jain, you can use the following endpoint to get your
user_id.
Endpoint -
GET /user/id_for/{username}
Usage -
Once you have the
user_id, you can invoke other user-related endpoints using it.
Once you've got the
user_id, you can use it to get user-related information such as - Full name, Username, Bio, Followers and Following count, Twitter username, Profile-image, top writer status, etc ...
Endpoint -
GET /user/{user_id}
If you don't have the
user_id, see the GET User ID endpoint above.
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of articles (
article_ids) written by the Medium user.
💡 You can then use the GET Article Info endpoint to retrieve information, such as title, subtitle, author, claps, voters, tags, topics, publication, etc..., related to your desired article.
Endpoint -
GET /user/{user_id}/articles
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
aritcle_ids of the top 10 posts/articles on the user's profile (usually in chronological order - most recent posts), for the given user (
user_id).
💡 You can then use the GET Article Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual articles.
Endpoint -
GET /user/{user_id}/top_aritcles
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
user_ids of the given user's following.
You can fetch this list and use the GET User Info endpoint to retrieve information related to the individual users.
Note: Currently, this list does not contain the
publication_idsof the publications that the user is following.
Query Parameters (Optional): -
count: To limit the number of results. (
count <= 1500)
Endpoint -
GET /user/{user_id}/following
Usage —
This endpoint returns a list of
user_ids of the followers for the given user.
Note: The length of followers' list might be different from what you get in the Get User Info Endpoint. It's because, this list doesn't include Medium Users who left the platform.
If you really need the exact followers' count, use this endpoint to get the followers' list and take its length as the exact followers' count
You can use the GET User Info endpoint to retrieve information related to the individual users.
Query Parameters (Optional): -
count: To limit the number of results. (
count <= 1500)
Endpoint -
GET /user/{user_id}/followers
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
tags that the given user follows on Medium.
All tags are lowercase hyphen-separated strings.
Endpoint -
GET /user/{user_id}/interests
Usage —
This endpoint returns an array of
list_ids created by the user.
You can use the GET List Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual Medium Lists.
Endpoint -
GET /user/{user_id}/lists
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
publication_ids where the user is the editor and/or creator.
You can use the GET Publication Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual publications.
Endpoint -
GET /user/{user_id}/publications
Usage -
This endpoint returns the article-related information such as Title, Subtitle, Author, Tags, Topics (as assigned by Medium), Publication, Published date and time, Clap Count, Voter Count, Word Count, Responses Count, Reading Time, Language, etc...
For using this endpoint, you'll need an article's unique hash ID, called
article_id.
You can find the
article_id at the end of any Medium Story's URL. Like -
Endpoint -
GET /article/{article_id}
Usage -
This endpoint returns the textual content of an article/story, for the corresponding
article_id.
You can get the
article_idfrom the URL, as shown above in the GET Article Info endpoint.
Endpoint -
GET /article/{article_id}/content
Usage -
This endpoint returns the article content in the markdown format (.md), for the corresponding
article_id.
You can get the
article_idfrom the URL, as shown above in the GET Article Info endpoint.
Endpoint -
GET /article/{article_id}/markdown
Usage -
This endpoint returns the article in plain HTML format (.html), for the corresponding
article_id.
You can get the
article_idfrom the URL, as shown above in the GET Article Info endpoint.
Query Parameter (Optional):-
fullpage parameter to
true to get the full HTML page with head, body, title, and meta tags. If
fullpage is set to
false or not provided, the endpoint will only return the HTML inside the body tag.
Endpoint -
GET /article/{article_id}/html
GET /article/{article_id}/html?fullpage=true
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of responses (
response_ids, same as
article_ids) for a given article (
article_id)
Note: You can treat
response_idpretty much same as
aritcle_id. To see the content of the response, use the Get Article's Content endpoint.
Endpoint -
GET /article/{article_id}/responses
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
user_ids of the people who clapped on the article.
You can use the GET User Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual users.
Endpoint -
GET /article/{article_id}/fans
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
article_ids of the related posts. (Length = 5)
Note: If the article is self-published, related posts will belong to the same author. Else, related posts will belong to the publication in which the article is published.
Endpoint -
GET /article/{article_id}/related
Usage -
Every Medium Publication has one unique hash ID associated with it. Usually, we only deal with
publication_slug that is generated when we choose our Publication's Name. You can find your
publication_slug in the homepage URL of your publication. Like -
Once you get your
publication_slug, you can use the following endpoint to get your
publication_id.
Endpoint -
GET /publication/id_for/{publication_slug}
Usage -
This endpoint returns publication-related information such as Publication name, Tagline, Description, Tags, Followers Count, Creator, Editors, Twitter username, Instagram username, Facebook Page name, Logo, Domain, etc ... for the corresponding
publication_id.
A
publication_id is the unique hash ID associated with every Medium Publication. For example,
publication_id of TowardsDataScience is "7f60cf5620c9".
If you don't know the
publication_id, you can get it from any article published under it. Use the endpoint GET Article Info, to retrieve the
publication_id. Or, if you know the
publication_slug, use the endpoint GET Publication ID.
Endpoint -
GET /publication/{publication_id}
Usage -
This endpoint returns the list of
articles_ids of the latest 25 articles, posted recently in that publication.
You can use the GET Article Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual articles.
Query Parameter (Optional): -
from: Use the
from query parameter to get the articles before that date and time.
Endpoint -
GET /publication/{publication_id}/articles
Usage -
This endpoint returns information related to the associated newsletter for the given publication. This includes their name, description, creator's id, subscriber's count, unique id, image url, etc...
Endpoint -
GET /publication/{publication_id}/newsletter
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of the latest posts (
article_ids) under a topic/niche (as classified and distributed by the Medium platform).
Examples of a topic/niche can be:
These are known as
topic_slugs. (Not same as
tags)
At any given moment, this endpoint will return a list of 25 articles (
article_ids). You can then GET Article Info endpoint to retrieve information related to each article.
Endpoint –
GET /latestposts/{topic_slug}
Usage –
This endpoint returns a list of top writers (
user_ids) within a particular topic/niche (using
topic_slug).
Examples of
topic_slug are –
You can use an optional query parameter
count to specify the number of top writers you want to retrieve.
Note: Maximum number of top writers within a topic will be 250.
After fetching the
user_ids, you can use the GET User Info endpoint to extract information related to the individual users.
Endpoint –
GET /top_writers/{topic_slug}
GET /top_writers/{topic_slug}?count={count}
Usage —
This endpoint returns a list of
article_ids (default count = 25) for the given
tag and
mode.
Example of a
tag will ‘blockchain', ‘defi', ‘artificial-intelligence', etc...
Mode:
hot : For getting trending articles
new : For getting the latest articles
top_year : For getting the best articles of the year
top_month : For getting the best articles of the month
top_week : For getting the best articles of the week
top_all_time: For getting the best articles of all time
Note: You can use the GET Article Info endpoint to retrieve information related to each article.
Query Parameters (Optional): -
after, where,
after < 250.
count, where
count < 25.
Endpoint -
GET /topfeeds/{tag}/{mode}
Usage -
This endpoint returns tag-related information for the given
tag. This includes:
Note:
tagsare lowercased, hyphen-separated strings representing a category or niche on Medium Platform
Endpoint -
GET /tag/{tag}
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
related_tags for a given
tag.
Example: For the tag
blockchain, it will return "cryptocurrency", "bitcoin", "ethereum", "crypto", "ico", "technology", "defi", "nft", "fintech".
Endpoint -
GET /related_tags/{tag}
Usage -
This endpoint returns the Medium's list-related information - such as id, name, author, description, thumbnail image url, creation datetime, last modified datetime, number of articles in the list, claps, voters, and comments - for the given
list_id.
The
list_id is the unique hash ID associated with every Medium List. You can see it at the end of the URL as follows:
Here
38f9e0f9bea6 is the
list_id.
Endpoint -
GET /list/{list_id}
Usage -
This endpoint returns an array of
article_ids present in the given Medium List.
You can use the GET Article Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual articles.
Endpoint -
GET /list/{list_id}/articles
Usage -
This endpoint returns an array of
response_ids for the given Medium List.
Note: You can treat
response_idpretty much same as
aritcle_id. To see the content of the response, use the Get Article's Content endpoint.
Endpoint -
GET /list/{list_id}/responses
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
article_ids that match the search query. The maximum length of this list will be 1000. If no articles are found that match the search query, then an empty list will be returned.
Query Parameter (Required): -
query: A string parameter that specifies the search query for which the articles need to be retrieved.
You can use the GET Article Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual articles.
Endpoint -
GET /search/articles?query={query}
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
publication_ids that match the search query. The maximum length of this list will be 1000. If no publications are found that match the search query, then an empty list will be returned.
Query Parameter (Required): -
query: A string parameter that specifies the search query for which the publications need to be retrieved.
You can use the GET Publication Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual publications.
Endpoint -
GET /search/publications?query={query}
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
user_ids that match the search query. The maximum length of this list will be 1000. If no users are found that match the search query, then an empty list will be returned.
Query Parameter (Required): -
query: A string parameter that specifies the search query for which the users need to be retrieved.
You can use the GET User Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual users.
Endpoint -
GET /search/users?query={query}
Usage -
This endpoint returns an array of
list_ids that match the search query. The maximum length of this array will be 1000. If no Medium Lists are found that match the search query, then an empty array will be returned.
Query Parameter (Required): -
query: A string parameter that specifies the search query for which the Medium Lists need to be retrieved.
You can use the GET List Info endpoint to retrieve information on individual Medium Lists.
Endpoint -
GET /search/lists?query={query}
Usage -
This endpoint returns a list of
tags that match the search query. The maximum length of this list will be 1000. If no tags are found that match the search query, then an empty list will be returned.
Query Parameter (Required): -
query: A string parameter that specifies the search query for which the tags need to be retrieved.
Endpoint -
GET /search/tags?query={query}
Usage -
As of now, this API consists of 33 endpoints, all of which use the GET method. I'll try to add more endpoints in the future and improve its efficiency to provide you with the best [Unofficial] Medium API possible.
pip install medium-api. Visit the following link to learn more about Unofficial Medium API's Python SDK.
GitHub - weeping-angel/medium-api
If you've any thoughts on it, feel free to share them. I'll appreciate your feedback and try to improve it further.
My email ID: [email protected]
Thanks for reading and have a wonderful day!
