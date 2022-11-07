Search icon
    Your NFTs Are Yours, for Now: And That’s the Problemby@Wiligut
    449 reads

    Your NFTs Are Yours, for Now: And That’s the Problem

    Non fungible tokens consist of a few components, the image, metadata, and ownership record. This proves that you are the actual owner of the asset and grants you ownership and advantages. While the blockchain is permanent,*your NFTs aren’t. This means that it is technically possible for your image to be altered, or even deleted, leaving you with just data & no image. With its growing support, there’s a growing concern about their true longevity. The technology is designed upon a flawed system.

    web3#nft#nft-art#nft-ownership#crypto
    @Wiligut

    Roman Wiligut

