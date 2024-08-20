Your Complete Guide to Self-Hosting Umami Analytics with Vercel and Supabase

Analytics is the process of collecting and analyzing data about how visitors interact with your website. This information is crucial because it allows you to make informed decisions to improve your website.
Google Analytics is a great choice but there could be data privacy as well as GDPR compliance concerns.
When choosing an analytics tool, it's important that it:
Umami Analytics checks all these boxes.
Umami Analytics is a simple, fast, and privacy-focused tool that lets you track website usage without compromising user privacy. It is an open-source alternative to Google Analytics. A big plus is that Umami analytics is GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.
There are two options to use UMAMI analytics
In this article we are going to explore self hosting option. We are going to use Supabase (free tier plan) for database (postgres) and Vercel (free tier/hobby plan) for hosting Umami.
Let us dive into how to self host Umami analytics using Vercel + Supabase for free
Create a new account (if you don’t already have one) with Supabase and create new project by pressing
+ New Project
Provide project name as you like (eg.
your_app_name-analytics)
Don’t forget to store password somewhere, it would be needed later.
Select a region nearest to the location of hosting server.
Select the project, navigate to SQL editor
Copy the SQL scripts provided in the github repo
Table Editor option
Fork the https://github.com/umami-software/umami project to your GitHub account.
Edit
db/postgresql/schema.prisma file (add directUrl)
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
directUrl = env("DIRECT_DATABASE_URL") //add this line
relationMode = "prisma"
}
DATABASE_URL = postgres://[user]:[password]@aws-0-[aws-region].pooler.supabase.com:6543/postgres?**pgbouncer=true&connection_limit=1**
DIRECT_DATABASE_URL = postgres://[user]:[password]@aws-0-[aws-region].pooler.supabase.com:**5432**/postgres
💡 DATABASE_URL is same as the Connection Url copied from supabase (in step 2) but you have to add
?pgbouncer=true&connect_timeout=1 at the end of Url
💡 DATABASE_URL is same as the Connection Url copied from supabase (in step 2) but you have to replace the port from
6543 to
5432
In step two we did run a sql script in Supabase which created few tables in the database. Now when script is run during deployment it throws an error with error code
P3005 saying
Database schema is not empty
To resolve this, clone your forked repository in your local and add the same environment variables as mentioned above (in step 4)
Now run the following commands (to install dependencies and setup db connection)
yarn install
yarn build-db
Then we would create a baseline migration by following below step
If you have a prisma/migrations folder, delete, move, rename, or archive this folder.
Run the following command to create a
migrations directory inside with your preferred name. This example will use
01_init for the migration name:
mkdir -p prisma/migrations/01_init
Generate a migration and save it to a file using
prisma migrate diff
npx prisma migrate diff \
--from-empty \
--to-schema-datamodel prisma/schema.prisma \
--script > prisma/migrations/01_init/migration.sql
Run the
prisma migrate resolve command for each migration that should be ignored:
npx prisma migrate resolve --applied 01_init
This command adds the target migration to the
_prisma_migrations table and marks it as applied. When you run
prisma migrate deploy to apply new migrations, Prisma Migrate:
Skips all migrations marked as 'applied', including the baseline migration
Applies any new migrations that come after the baseline migration
project tab of Vercel app.
username : admin
password : umami
+ Add website
Name : provide any name of your choice
Domain : your [website](https://www.invoizly.com) domain (eg. invoizly.com)
In Next.JS projects to load a third-party script for multiple routes, import
next/script and include the script directly in your layout component:
import Script from 'next/script'
export default function Layout({
children,
}: {
children: React.ReactNode
}) {
return (
<html lang="en" className="dark">
<body className={cn(`${inter.className} antialiased`)}>
<Navbar />
{children}
<Footer />
</body>
<Script
defer
src="https://[your-analytics-app].vercel.app/script.js"
data-website-id="xxxx-xxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxx"
/>
</>
)
}
After adding the Sript in your root layout, deploy your app and visit your web page. you will be able to track the visits on your analytics dashboard page.
Hope with help of this article you will be able to set up analytics for your application quickly and easily, without relying on third-party services. Since Vercel and Supabase both provides generous free tier, you can run your analytics for free in the initial days while being GDPR compliant.
Invoizly is all about making invoicing easy and free. With Invoizly, you can quickly create high-quality, customizable invoices that look professional. It’s designed to be super user-friendly, so you can focus on your business instead of getting bogged down in paperwork.