"YOU SHOULD REMEMBER THAT I AM HIS MOTHER."

Too Long; Didn't Read "This is so kind of you," said Lady Carbury, grasping her cousin's hand as she got out of the carriage. "The kindness is on your part," said Roger. "I felt so much before I dared to ask you to take us. But I did so long to get into the country, and I do so love Carbury. And—and—" "Where should a Carbury go to escape from London smoke, but to the old house? I am afraid Henrietta will find it dull." "Oh no," said Hetta smiling. "You ought to remember that I am never dull in the country." "The bishop and Mrs. Yeld are coming here to dine to-morrow,—and the Hepworths." "I shall be so glad to meet the bishop once more," said Lady Carbury. "I think everybody must be glad to meet him, he is such a dear, good fellow, and his wife is just as good. And there is another gentleman coming whom you have never seen." "A new neighbour?" "Yes,—a new neighbour;—Father John Barham, who has come to Beccles as priest. He has got a little cottage about a mile from here, in this parish, and does duty both at Beccles and Bungay. I used to know something of his family." "He is a gentleman then?" "Certainly he is a gentleman. He took his degree at Oxford, and then became what we call a pervert, and what I suppose they call a convert. He has not got a shilling in the world beyond what they pay him as a priest, which I take it amounts to about as much as the wages of a day labourer. He told me the other day that he was absolutely forced to buy second-hand clothes." "How shocking!" said Lady Carbury, holding up her hands.