Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    "YOU SHOULD REMEMBER THAT I AM HIS MOTHER."by@anthonytrollope

    "YOU SHOULD REMEMBER THAT I AM HIS MOTHER."

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    "This is so kind of you," said Lady Carbury, grasping her cousin's hand as she got out of the carriage. "The kindness is on your part," said Roger. "I felt so much before I dared to ask you to take us. But I did so long to get into the country, and I do so love Carbury. And—and—" "Where should a Carbury go to escape from London smoke, but to the old house? I am afraid Henrietta will find it dull." "Oh no," said Hetta smiling. "You ought to remember that I am never dull in the country." "The bishop and Mrs. Yeld are coming here to dine to-morrow,—and the Hepworths." "I shall be so glad to meet the bishop once more," said Lady Carbury. "I think everybody must be glad to meet him, he is such a dear, good fellow, and his wife is just as good. And there is another gentleman coming whom you have never seen." "A new neighbour?" "Yes,—a new neighbour;—Father John Barham, who has come to Beccles as priest. He has got a little cottage about a mile from here, in this parish, and does duty both at Beccles and Bungay. I used to know something of his family." "He is a gentleman then?" "Certainly he is a gentleman. He took his degree at Oxford, and then became what we call a pervert, and what I suppose they call a convert. He has not got a shilling in the world beyond what they pay him as a priest, which I take it amounts to about as much as the wages of a day labourer. He told me the other day that he was absolutely forced to buy second-hand clothes." "How shocking!" said Lady Carbury, holding up her hands.
    featured image - "YOU SHOULD REMEMBER THAT I AM HIS MOTHER."
    writing #novel #victorian-literature #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!