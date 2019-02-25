You Might Not Need that Recursive Function in JavaScript

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
8 has a
id
equal to
parentId
.
null
const flat = [
{ id: 1, parentId: 3 },
{ id: 3, parentId: 8 },
{ id: 4, parentId: 6 },
{ id: 6, parentId: 3 },
{ id: 7, parentId: 6 },
{ id: 8, parentId: null },
{ id: 10, parentId: 8 },
{ id: 13, parentId: 14 },
{ id: 14, parentId: 10 }
]
[
{
id: 8,
children: [
{
id: 3,
children: [
{
id: 1,
children: []
},
{
id: 6,
children: [
{ id: 4, children: [] },
{ id: 7, children: [] }
]
}
]
},
{
id: 10,
children: [
{
id: 14,
children: [
{ id: 13, children: [] }
]
}
]
}
]
}
]
array of its parent object. This may not make intuitive sense, but consider this logic:
children
is assigned to the
3
array of object
children
8
is assigned to the
6
array of object
children
3
that was assigned to the
3
array of object
children
is really just a reference to Object
8
in memory… meaning its
3
array will have the Object
children
reference.
6
const flat = [
{ id: 1, parentId: 3 },
{ id: 3, parentId: 8 },
{ id: 4, parentId: 6 },
{ id: 6, parentId: 3 },
{ id: 7, parentId: 6 },
{ id: 8, parentId: null },
{ id: 10, parentId: 8 },
{ id: 13, parentId: 14 },
{ id: 14, parentId: 10 }
]
// Create root for top-level node(s)
const root = [];
flat.forEach(node => {
// No parentId means top level
if (!node.parentId) return root.push(node);
// Insert node as child of parent in flat array
const parentIndex = flat.findIndex(el => el.id === node.parentId);
if (!flat[parentIndex].children) {
return flat[parentIndex].children = [node];
}
flat[parentIndex].children.push(node);
});
console.log(root);
function we use each time through the loop isn’t a big deal for the small example tree, but this could actually get expensive if we’re working with a large tree. Let’s create an object to cache found parent locations.
findIndex
// Create root for top-level node(s)
const root = [];
// Cache found parent index
const map = {};
flat.forEach(node => {
// No parentId means top level
if (!node.parentId) return root.push(node);
// Insert node as child of parent in flat array
let parentIndex = map[node.parentId];
if (typeof parentIndex !== "number") {
parentIndex = flat.findIndex(el => el.id === node.parentId);
map[node.parentId] = parentIndex;
}
if (!flat[parentIndex].children) {
return flat[parentIndex].children = [node];
}
flat[parentIndex].children.push(node);
});
console.log(root);