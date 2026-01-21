You Don’t Need an API for Everything (Sometimes Scraping Is Enough)

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byAnna Witten@fromight

I am a Technical-Engineer.

January 21st, 2026
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Anna Witten

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Anna Witten@fromight

I am a Technical-Engineer.

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TOPICS

data-science#web-scraping#automation#developer-tools#productivity#programming#wait-for-the-api#api#api-development

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