Year of the Graph Newsletter, April 2020: Graphs Power Scientific Research; Business Cases

Is there life after COVID-19? Of course there is, even though it may be quite different, and it may be hard to get there. But there’s one thing in common in the “before” and “after” pictures: science and technology as the cornerstones of modern society, for better or worse.

Today’s most pressing issue seems to be dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Science is taking on that task, too, and technology is there to facilitate it. Knowledge Graphs facilitate scientific research and business decision making, as they have been doing, and will continue to do.

Producing results to fight against the SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) is one of the most pressing issues today, bringing the entire scientific community together. Addressing issues related to scientific research can help produce results under pressure.

Here is how prominent researchers Alexander Jarasch and Sören Auer use the state of the art in analytics and AI, graphs analytics and knowledge graphs, to facilitate scientific research for the COVID-19 pandemic. For an in-depth live discussion, join us in this Connected Data London online Meetup on April the 22nd.

State of the art in analytics and AI can help address some of the most pressing issues in scientific research. Here is how top scientists are using them to facilitate coronavirus research.

There is a wide range of datasets and applications released lately centered around the coronavirus. Aaron Bradley has collected a good part of those in a Twitter thread. Add to those a couple of startup initiatives, from Tellic and Kahun

Without much in way of annotation, here’s a thread enumerating work being undertaken by the knowledge graph world on COVID-19 I’ve spotted over the past couple of days

Life goes on, however. Research and development, product releases, and new features never stop. Case in point – we’ve seen a few significant updates from graph database vendors in the last couple of months.

With Neo4j for Graph Data Science, data scientists are empowered to operationalize graph analytics and machine learning models to infer behavior from connected data.

Even though the Graph technology landscape is shifting rapidly all the time, it’s good to get a snapshot every once in a while. This is Janos Szendi-Varga’s 2020 update of his Graph technology landscape overview.

Here it is, the new landscape, and I have a few thoughts about what happened in the last year, and what changes were introduced into the picture. Enjoy!

Another hot topic we’ve been keeping an eye on is graph machine learning. A wealth of relevant information is out there.

Top Trends of Graph Machine Learning in 2020: More solid theoretical understanding of Graph Neural Networks; New cool GNN applications; Knowledge Graphs become more popular; New graph embedding frameworks

How about some real world knowledge graph use cases? Joshua Fruhlinger built a knowledge graph of knowledge graphs, so to speak. Plus, Walmart’s knowledge graph

What do eBay, Airbnb, Microsoft, Lending Club, and Comcast have in common? They’re all using knowledge graphs to understand their customers, business decisions, and product lines.

On a different note: here is how to build your own knowledge graph, using your own data as Facebook stores them. And for some more fun distraction, here’s a Kardashian knowledge graph

Big Tech invested millions in creating knowledge graphs to power search engines, understand context of a query, meaning, user intent. Here’s how to flip the script.

As knowledge graphs are attracting attention beyond their historical user base, educational resources are in high demand. Teodora Petkova has written a guide for people getting started in this domain.

Knowledge graphs – it’s what all businesses now are on the lookout for. But what exactly is a knowledge graph and, more importantly, how do you get one?

If you’d rather attend an online class, Stanford has got you covered. A series of lectures is on offer, featuring top knowledge graph experts. It’s online, it’s free, and it’s recorded, too.

How should AI explicitly represent knowledge? Knowledge graphs have started to play a central role in machine learning and NLP as a method to incorporate knowledge, a target knowledge representation for extracted knowledge & #XAI

If you’re more of a textbook kind of person, then this book by C. Maria Keet may be your thing.

“Extended and Improved!” could some advertisement say of the new v1.5 of “An introduction to ontology engineering” that I made available online today.

Utilize an ensemble of web scraping bots, computational linguistics, natural language processing algorithms and graph theory.

Wrapping up the knowledge graph educational section for the academically inclined. This publication has as many authors as it has angles. In its 130 pages it covers everything from history to future research directions for knowledge graphs. A propos, there is another deep dive in the history of knowledge graphs.

A comprehensive introduction to knowledge graphs, which have recently garnered significant attention from both industry and academia in scenarios that require exploiting diverse, dynamic, large-scale collections of data.

What about lowering the barrier to entry for software engineers? That seems to be the rationale behind accessing knowledge graphs via GraphQL, and it makes sense. Given GraphQL’s popularity, it’s not surprising that many people have had a go at this.

A discussion on the synergies between GraphQL and Graph Databases, data architecture and how ontology models provide the special ingredients.

As the industry is building and researching Knowledge Graphs now more than ever, we are excited to introduce you to LinkedDataHub – AtomGraph’s open-source Knowledge Graph management system.

KGvec2go is a semantic resource consisting of RDF2Vec knowledge graph embeddings trained currently on 4 different knowledge graphs.

