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XTRD's Art of Shaving: Improving Execution in Cryptocurrency Markets

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byXTRD.IO@xtrd

XTRD is an institutional-grade OEMS for digital asset trading.

December 15th, 2022
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    byXTRD.IO@xtrd

    XTRD is an institutional-grade OEMS for digital asset trading.

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XTRD.IO@xtrd

XTRD is an institutional-grade OEMS for digital asset trading.

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TOPICS

web3#cryptocurrency#crypto#crypto-trading#crypto-exchange#cryptocurrency-trading#crypto-investing#hft#good-company

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