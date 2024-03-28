X (Formerly Twitter) v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC: Full Lawsuit

X Corp. v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC. Court Filing, retrieved on March 25, 2024 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This is the table of links with all parts.

Case Number: 3:23-cv-03836-CRB

Plaintiffs: X Corp.

Defendant: Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC.

Filing Date: March 25, 2024

Location: United States District Court for the Northern District of California

I. BACKGROUND

A. Factual Allegations

B. Procedural History

II. LEGAL STANDARD

A. Anti-SLAPP

B. Rule 12(b)(6)

III. DISCUSSION

A. Anti-SLAPP

1 “In Furtherance of”

2 “Arising from”

3 “In Connection with a Public Issue”

B. Breach of Contract Claim

1 State Contract Law

2 Constitutional Law

3 Amendment

C. Violation of CFAA

D. Tort Claims

1 Causation

2 Recoverable Damages

E. Doe Defendants

IV. CONCLUSION

