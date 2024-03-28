Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    X (Formerly Twitter) v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC: Full Lawsuitby@legalpdf

    X (Formerly Twitter) v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC: Full Lawsuit

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court CasesMarch 28th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    X Corp., Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC., legal dispute, court ruling, CFAA claim, breach of contract, tort claims, anti-SLAPP, legal standards, litigation updates. The court filing in X Corp. v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC. covers key legal aspects, including the dismissal of the CFAA claim, striking of breach of contract and tort claims, and discussions on anti-SLAPP standards. The case involves significant implications for data security and legal standards in similar disputes.
    featured image - X (Formerly Twitter) v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC: Full Lawsuit
    phone displaying twitter UI Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture

    X Corp. v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC. Court Filing, retrieved on March 25, 2024 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is the table of links with all parts.


    Case Number: 3:23-cv-03836-CRB

    Plaintiffs: X Corp.

    Defendant: Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC.

    Filing Date: March 25, 2024

    Location: United States District Court for the Northern District of California

    TABLE OF CONTENTS

    I. BACKGROUND

    A. Factual Allegations

    B. Procedural History

    II. LEGAL STANDARD

    A. Anti-SLAPP

    B. Rule 12(b)(6)

    III. DISCUSSION

    A. Anti-SLAPP

    1 “In Furtherance of”

    2 “Arising from”

    3 “In Connection with a Public Issue”

    B. Breach of Contract Claim

    1 State Contract Law

    2 Constitutional Law

    3 Amendment

    C. Violation of CFAA

    D. Tort Claims

    1 Causation

    2 Recoverable Damages

    E. Doe Defendants

    IV. CONCLUSION



    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on March 25, 2024, from storage.courtlistener is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases@legalpdf
    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my storiesLegalPDF.tech

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #x-v-ccdh #free-speech #x-lawsuit #x-breach-of-contract-lawsuit #anti-slapp-statute #x-lawsuit-details #x-data-breach-lawsuit #countering-digital-hate

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Orsinobaptistchurch
    Unni

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Uber: PAGA Plaintiff No Different Than A Member of the General Public
    by legalpdf
    Feb 02, 2024
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Elon Musk's X Lawsuit Against Anti-Hate Group, CCDH, Alleging Speech Suppression Tactics
    by legalpdf
    Mar 28, 2024
    #x-v-ccdh
    Article Thumbnail
    X (Formerly Twitter) Pursues CFAA Claim in Lawsuit Against Center for Countering Digital Hate
    by legalpdf
    Mar 28, 2024
    #x-v-ccdh
    Article Thumbnail
    How California’s Anti-SLAPP Statute Impacts X’s Lawsuit Against Center for Countering Digital Hate
    by legalpdf
    Mar 28, 2024
    #x-v-ccdh
    Article Thumbnail
    Rule 12(b)(6) and How it Impacts X's Lawsuit Against The Centre for Countering Digital Hate
    by legalpdf
    Mar 28, 2024
    #x-v-ccdh
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas