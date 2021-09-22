[Writing Prompt] Philosophy Interview

\\\n\\\n\n:::info\nWelcome to *HackerNoon*’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is [HERE.](https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=philosophy)\n\n:::\n\n\\\n## If automation replaces 70 percent of all possible human jobs, what do you think people will spend their time doing?\n\n\\\n## In such a case, what do you think the governance structure will look like?\n\n\\\n## Do you think it’s possible technological advancement will be able to outsmart human greed? Why?\n\n\\\n\\\n## In the race against Armageddon vs. technology, which do you think will win, why?\n\n\\\n## Could you survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland?\n\n\\\n\\\n## Are you afraid of a robot army? How would you fight against one if you had to?\n\n\\\n\\\n## Could you survive in a bunker? How would you do it? How would you go without trackers picking up your radio frequencies?\n\n\\\n## What in life is truly objective and not subjective?\n\n\\\n## What is consciousness?\n\n\\\n## What’s your favourite fractals formula? Please explain and show the result.\n\n\\\n## Do we have free will?\n\n\\\n## Would you kill 10 people to save 100? Why?\n\n\\\n## Does life require a purpose and a goal?\n\n\\\n## Is mind or matter more real?\n\n\\\n## Does observation alter an event?\n\n\\\n## What is infinity?\n\n\\\n\\\n## Does fate exist?\n\n\\\n\\\n## Is life all a dream?\n\n\\\n\\\n## What is intelligence?\n\n\\\n\\\n## Why do we dream?\n\n\\\n\\\n## Is it possible time is being altered right now?\n\n\\\n\\\n\\\n\n:::info\nWould you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is [HERE](https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=philosophy), just start writing! Interested in what others had to say in their answers? Click [HERE](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/philosophy-interview). Interested in reading the content from all of our writing prompts? Click [HERE](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/writing-prompts).\n\n:::\n\n\\\n