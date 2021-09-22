Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

[Writing Prompt] Philosophy Interview  by@prompts

[Writing Prompt] Philosophy Interview

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Welcome to Hacker Noon Prompts! If automation replaces 70 percent of all possible human jobs, what do you think people will spend their time doing?
image
Official Writing Prompts Hacker Noon profile picture

@prompts
Official Writing Prompts

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Startup Interview: Questions for Nominees of Startups of the Year Hosted by HackerNoon by @prompts
#startups-of-the-year
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon

Tags

#writing-prompts#philosophy-interview#cryptocurrency#hackernoon
Join Hacker Noon loading