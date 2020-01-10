Writing CRUD operations for a Swift API 🍭🍦

HELLO INTERNET.🍭🍦 In this video I go into creating CRUD endpoints for a Swift API !! 🖥

CRUD stands for Creating Retrieving Updating Deleting

Let's get CRUDy 😁

CRUD operations are ways to interact with a database and in this video I show you how to create CRUD endpoints within a Swift API.

This API is created using the Vapor framework and leverages the Fluent library for abstracting out our database interactions.

You can download the repository I am working on for this video on my GitHub at my cheese-api-swift repository💪🏾

