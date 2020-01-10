Writing CRUD operations for a Swift API 🍭🍦
HELLO INTERNET.🍭🍦 In this video I go into creating CRUD endpoints for a Swift API !! 🖥
CRUD stands for Creating Retrieving Updating Deleting
Let's get CRUDy 😁
CRUD operations are ways to interact with a database and in this video I show you how to create CRUD endpoints within a Swift API.
This API is created using the Vapor framework and leverages the Fluent library for abstracting out our database interactions.
You can download the repository I am working on for this video on my GitHub
at my cheese-api-swift repository💪🏾
Check out the other videos in the series! 📺
Stay connected with me on the internet @thetealpickle, leave a response or send me a tweet on twitter. Dont forget to share the ❤️
Namaste. Jessica 🥔
