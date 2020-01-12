Writing CASL React Abilities in a JSON File With a Laravel Artisan Command

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
Don't repeat yourself (DRY) is a principle of software development aimed at reducing repetition of software patterns.
component.
@casl/react
into your React application in order to show or hide UI elements based on the user's ability to see them.
@casl/ability
php artisan acl:setup
:
app/Console/Commands/AclSetup.php
<?php
namespace App\Console\Commands;
use App\Acl;
use Illuminate\Console\Command;
class AclSetup extends Command
{
/**
* The name and signature of the console command.
*
* @var string
*/
protected $signature = 'acl:setup';
/**
* The console command description.
*
* @var string
*/
protected $description = 'ACL setup.';
/**
* Create a new command instance.
*
* @return void
*/
public function __construct()
{
parent::__construct();
}
/**
* Execute the console command.
*
* @return mixed
*/
public function handle()
{
$this->storeInDatabase();
file_put_contents(storage_path().'/ability-rules.json', $this->caslAbilityRules());
}
private function storeInDatabase()
{
foreach (Acl::CHOICE_PERMISSIONS as $role => $resources) {
foreach ($resources as $resource) {
$restaurant = Acl::create([
'resource' => $resource,
'role' => $role,
]);
}
}
}
/**
* CASL abilities.
*
* @link https://stalniy.github.io/casl/abilities/2017/07/20/define-abilities.html
*/
private function caslAbilityRules()
{
$rules = [];
foreach (Acl::CHOICE_PERMISSIONS as $role => $resources) {
foreach ($resources as $resource) {
$item = str_replace('Controller', '', $resource);
$exploded = explode('@', $item);
$rules[$role][] = [
'action' => $exploded[1],
'subject' => $exploded[0],
];
}
}
return json_encode($rules, JSON_PRETTY_PRINT);
}
}
file according to
storage/ability-rules.json
syntax.
@casl/ability
{
"ROLE_BASIC": [
{
"action": "index",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "store",
"subject": "Review"
}
],
"ROLE_EDITOR": [
{
"action": "index",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "show",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "update",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "delete",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "delete",
"subject": "Review"
},
{
"action": "index",
"subject": "User"
}
],
"ROLE_ADMIN": [
{
"action": "index",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "show",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "store",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "update",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "delete",
"subject": "Restaurant"
},
{
"action": "delete",
"subject": "Review"
},
{
"action": "index",
"subject": "User"
},
{
"action": "show",
"subject": "User"
},
{
"action": "store",
"subject": "User"
},
{
"action": "update",
"subject": "User"
},
{
"action": "delete",
"subject": "User"
},
{
"action": "delete",
"subject": "User"
}
]
}
model where permissions are actually granted to user roles.
app/Acl.php
<?php
namespace App;
use App\User;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
class Acl extends Model
{
protected $fillable = ['resource', 'role'];
const CHOICE_PERMISSIONS = [
User::CHOICE_ROLE_BASIC => [
'RestaurantController@index',
'ReviewController@store',
],
User::CHOICE_ROLE_EDITOR => [
'RestaurantController@index',
'RestaurantController@show',
'RestaurantController@update',
'RestaurantController@delete',
'ReviewController@delete',
'UserController@index',
],
User::CHOICE_ROLE_ADMIN => [
'RestaurantController@index',
'RestaurantController@show',
'RestaurantController@store',
'RestaurantController@update',
'RestaurantController@delete',
'ReviewController@delete',
'UserController@index',
'UserController@show',
'UserController@store',
'UserController@update',
'UserController@delete',
'UserController@delete',
],
];
public static function getChoices()
{
return [
'permissions' => self::CHOICE_PERMISSIONS,
];
}
public static function grantedRoles(string $resource)
{
$roles = [];
foreach (self::CHOICE_PERMISSIONS as $key => $val) {
in_array($resource, $val) ? $roles[] = $key : false;
}
return $roles;
}
public static function isAuthorized(string $role, string $resource)
{
return in_array($role, self::grantedRoles($resource));
}
}
file in the frontend, we'll be in a position to benefit from the declarative syntax of the CASL React component at the same time that everything is perfectly in sync.
storage/ability-rules.json
import Can from '../Can';
import { Col, Row } from 'reactstrap';
import { LoremIpsum } from '../common/LoremIpsum';
import RestaurantCreate from './restaurant/Create';
import RestaurantIndex from './restaurant/Index';
import React from 'react';
class Restaurants extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Row className="m-3">
<Col md={9}>
<RestaurantIndex />
</Col>
<Col md={3}>
<Can I="store" a="Restaurant">
<RestaurantCreate />
</Can>
<Can not I="store" a="Restaurant">
<LoremIpsum />
</Can>
</Col>
</Row>
);
}
}
export { Restaurants };