Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium dVPN!
Hackernoon logoWrite Your Own Kubernetes Sub-Command [Part 9] by@jameshunt

Write Your Own Kubernetes Sub-Command [Part 9]

January 30th 2021
Author profile picture

@jameshuntJames Hunt

R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.

Eventually, you'll write a super handy script for interacting with Kubernetes – I have no doubt. Wouldn't it be stellar if you could pretend that your script was officially part of the 

kubectl
 repertoire?

You can!

kubectl
 is a multi-call binary, in the same fashion as 
git
. When you call it with a sub-command it doesn't intrinsically recognize, it tells you:

$ kubectl fu
Error: unknown command "fu" for "kubectl"

Did you mean this?
	run
	cp

Run 'kubectl --help' for usage.

Before it spits out the usage screen, however, 

kubectl
 does a bit of spelunking through each component directory in your 
$PATH
, looking for an executable file named 
kubectl-$COMMAND
. We can use this to our advantage:

$ echo $PATH
/Users/jhunt/bin:/usr/bin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/sbin

$ cat ~/bin/kubectl-fu
#!/bin/sh
echo "the kubernetes is strong with this one..."

$ kubectl fu
the kubernetes is strong with this one...

It doesn't matter what you write your program in; hack up some Bash, compile some Go or Rust, even write it in Perl or Python! As long as it is in 

$PATH
, and has the executable bit set, you can pretend to be a core CLI author!

Here's a more potent and useful example, which uses a bit of Go magic to handle the base64 encoding that Kubernetes puts on all of its Secrets.

If you store secrets in Kubernetes, they get encrypted at rest, and are returned by the API encoded using the Base 64 scheme. While the particulars of the algorithm are interesting, using the encoded data is a bit of a pain.

$ kubectl get secret creds -o jsonpath='{.data.password}'
aXQncyBhIHNlY3JldCB0byBldmVyeWJvZHku

Luckily, we can use Go templates to format data we get from the API. What's more, the template language has the ability to decode base64-encoded data, natively! Here's a first attempt at extracting the data:

$ kubectl get secret creds -o template='{{.data.password | base64decode }}'
it's a secret to everybody.

That's mighty useful. If we package it up as the new 

kubectl decode
 sub-command, it gets 10x more useful!

$ cat ~/bin/kubectl-decode
#!/bin/sh
exec kubectl get secret -o template='{{.data.password | base64decode }}' "$@"
$ chmod 0755 ~/bin/kubectl-decode

$ kubectl decode creds
it's a secret to everybody.

Also seen here.

Author profile picture

@jameshuntJames Hunt

Read my stories

R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.

Related

Kubernetes Explained Simply: Cleaning Up After Yourself [Part 10]

7 reactions
#k8s
Author profile picture

@jameshuntJames Hunt

2min
02/05/21

On Knowledge Graphs and Hypergraph Databases with Daniel Crowe from...

5 reactions
#slogging
Author profile picture

@danielcroweDaniel Crowe

03/18/21

Tags

#k8s#kubectl#kubernetes#containers#devops#opensource#open-source#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.