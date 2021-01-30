Write Your Own Kubernetes Sub-Command [Part 9]

@ jameshunt James Hunt R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.

Eventually, you'll write a super handy script for interacting with Kubernetes – I have no doubt. Wouldn't it be stellar if you could pretend that your script was officially part of the

kubectl

repertoire?

You can!

kubectl

git

$ kubectl fu Error: unknown command "fu" for "kubectl" Did you mean this? run cp Run 'kubectl --help' for usage.

is a multi-call binary, in the same fashion as. When you call it with a sub-command it doesn't intrinsically recognize, it tells you:

Before it spits out the usage screen, however,

kubectl

$PATH

kubectl-$COMMAND

$ echo $PATH /Users/jhunt/bin:/usr/bin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/sbin $ cat ~/bin/kubectl-fu #!/bin/sh echo "the kubernetes is strong with this one..." $ kubectl fu the kubernetes is strong with this one...

does a bit of spelunking through each component directory in your, looking for an executable file named. We can use this to our advantage:

It doesn't matter what you write your program in; hack up some Bash, compile some Go or Rust, even write it in Perl or Python! As long as it is in

$PATH

, and has the executable bit set, you can pretend to be a core CLI author!

Here's a more potent and useful example, which uses a bit of Go magic to handle the base64 encoding that Kubernetes puts on all of its Secrets.

If you store secrets in Kubernetes, they get encrypted at rest, and are returned by the API encoded using the Base 64 scheme. While the particulars of the algorithm are interesting, using the encoded data is a bit of a pain.

$ kubectl get secret creds -o jsonpath = '{.data.password}' aXQncyBhIHNlY3JldCB0byBldmVyeWJvZHku

Luckily, we can use Go templates to format data we get from the API. What's more, the template language has the ability to decode base64-encoded data, natively! Here's a first attempt at extracting the data:

$ kubectl get secret creds -o template='{{.data.password | base64decode }}' it 's a secret to everybody.

That's mighty useful. If we package it up as the new

kubectl decode

$ cat ~/bin/kubectl-decode #!/bin/sh exec kubectl get secret -o template= '{{.data.password | base64decode }}' " $@ " $ chmod 0755 ~/bin/kubectl-decode $ kubectl decode creds it 's a secret to everybody.

sub-command, it gets 10x more useful!

Also seen here.

Share this story @ jameshunt James Hunt Read my stories R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.

Tags