Would You Trust a Rideshare With Your Kids? This Uber Competitor is Making Rideshare Safer.

like to admit. After all, it’s so easy to call one up from your

mobile phone. You just want to get home quickly at the end of the night.

The headlines are grisly, and never seem to end. Riders get into an Uber or a Lyft and are suddenly met with violence senseless tragedy, or predators. Stepping into a rideshare is more dangerous than a lot of us would like to admit. After all, it's so easy to call one up from your mobile phone. You just want to get home quickly at the end of the night. Sometimes you're just too tired to think about the 'what ifs'.

But when your children are getting into the car, that’s another story.

Would you send an Uber to pick your kid up from school - alone - and

trust the driver to bring them home safely? More than likely, the

thought triggers a silent scream of “NOOOOOOOO!!” in your

forefront of your brain.

There’s one tech company aiming to change that. They hope to be the

first rideshare app that’s so safe, they can bring your kids to you

while you rest in a peaceful state of mind.

Safer Ridesharing Isn’t About Advanced Technology

Sound far off? It’s not. The app, called ScoopM, takes several extra

safety measures overlooked by their mainstream competitors. Every

ride is video recorded from a mandatory driver dash cam, and the

footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud so it can’t be

deleted or tampered with. You can even watch it from your phone while

your child is riding.

They require drivers to pass FBI background checks. The rider can push a

panic button at any time if there’s a problem, automatically

triggering an emergency response. And if you have a good experience

with a driver, you can request them again, to build a relationship of

trust.

None of this is exactly rocket science, but it does exploit a gap in

current rideshare options.

“People love rideshares,” says ScoopM founder and CEO Diondre Lewis.

“They’re easy, faster and more comfortable than public transit,

cheaper than owning a car, and a responsible option for a night out

when you plan on drinking. But there’s so much room for

improvement. The two biggest rideshare brands have been dropping the

ball over and over again---and people are losing their lives because

of it! With the technology we have, there’s just no reason for

this.”

Centering Safety as a Core Value Means Establishing Trust

Lewis decided to start ScoopM after becoming fed up with unsavory rideshare experiences. He wanted a rideshare company that was so safe that kids would be able to step into a car without parents having to worry

about them, so he started thinking of what it would take for people

to feel comfortable in that scenario.

“Parents want to be able to see their kids to know they’re okay,” Lewis

says, “so we decided to require dash cams for all our drivers. But

more importantly, parents need to feel that they can trust the

service.” And that, he says, doesn’t just mean the drivers. It’s

the whole company. “I wanted to make a company that centers

families and prioritizes safety as its number one concern. A

trustworthy company that’s accountable for what it does.”

A Future Where Kids Get Into Cars With Strangers

One of ScoopM’s promo videos shows a working mother tending bar, unable to get away from her shift. Her school-aged child hops into a ScoopM car and cruises happily to meet her as she gets off work. It seems

almost unfathomable. The first thing you ever teach your kids about

safety is “never get in a car with a stranger!” But the video

strikes this note specifically so we can ask: “why not?”

“We can make this a reality. It’s not that hard,” Lewis insists.

“It’s just about putting the right systems in place, and hiring

the right people. Other rideshare services don't bother with that.

Almost anyone can drive for Uber. That’s why it’s such a mess.”

ScoopM also promotes their pay rates for drivers, which are higher than the competition. But that’s at least partially to support the more

selective screening process, which might otherwise deter applicants.

So in the bigger context, even the higher driver pay can be

interpreted as a safety measure.

Lewis acknowledges that they’re taking on a large responsibility asking

customers to trust them with their kids. But he says it’s important

that someone step up and fill that role. “We have the tools to

build a better, safer, tech-based transportation system,” he says.

“Someone just had to do it.”

(Photo by why kei on Unsplash)

