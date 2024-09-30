World Mobile Launches On Base To Expand Global Web3 Wireless Network

**LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30th, 2024/Chainwire/--**World Mobile, the pioneering global web3 wireless network, has announced the launch of its blockchain infrastructure on Base today. This strategic launch will connect World Mobile’s unique communications-centric Layer 3 blockchain, World Mobile Chain (WMC), with Base’s Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain, and use Base as its settlement layer. A key outcome of this decision will be the incorporation of the Coinbase Smart Wallet into the World Mobile app, creating a seamless onboarding experience for new onchain users. By launching on Base, World Mobile is set to accelerate its mission of building one of the world’s most extensive Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). The World Mobile network’s recent launch of its ‘triple play’ services—encompassing cellular, broadband, and value-added services—complements the launch on Base and EVM blockchains. This announcement follows 12 months of significant achievements for the World Mobile network, including the rollout of global commercial network services across three continents and a groundbreaking aerostat deployment in Mozambique in collaboration with Vodacom and the GSMA. Additionally, World Mobile has recently celebrated the rapid sell-out of its first batch of decentralized wireless network infrastructure nodes (AirNodes) in under 36 hours, spurring its recent milestone of 100,000 daily active users. Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile Group, stated: “Launching on Base marks a monumental step forward for World Mobile. Through combining our strengths, we can accelerate growth and innovation within the World Mobile network. By incorporating the Coinbase Smart Wallet, we will simplify user onboarding, making it easier for everyone to participate in our mission to connect everyone, everywhere.” “Embarking on this journey with Base and our foray into the EVM ecosystem is a testament to our dedication to constructing the preeminent DePIN network on blockchain,” stated Zachary Vann, Head of Token at World Mobile Token. “By leveraging Base’s infrastructure, we can accelerate the development of our decentralized ecosystem, enhancing both the scale and functionality of World Mobile Chain.” The launch of World Mobile on Base underscores the rapid growth and importance of DePIN networks. These networks represent a shift towards more decentralized and resilient infrastructure, where users themselves become part of the network fabric. This model is crucial for extending connectivity to underserved regions and ensuring that everyone has access to essential digital services. World Mobile’s innovative approach to decentralized wireless networks, coupled with its successful deployment of AirNodes and triple play services, positions it at the forefront of this transformative movement. The launch will take effect on September 30, 2024. World Mobile remains dedicated to its vision of a world where everyone, everywhere, is connected. This milestone represents not just a technological advancement but a step closer to bridging the digital divide. About World Mobile Group World Mobile Group is democratizing global connectivity through its blockchain-based decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN). Unlike traditional telecom providers, World Mobile operates on a sharing economy model, enabling individuals and businesses to run nodes, connect their communities, and earn rewards. For more information users can visit: https://worldmobile.io/ X: https://twitter.com/WorldMobileTeam Instagram: https://instagram.com/worldmobileteam Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldMobileTeam Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldmobilegroup Discord: https://discord.com/invite/worldmobile Telegram: https://t.me/WorldMobileTeam Contact CMO Mike Blake-Crawford World Mobile Group mike.blake-crawford@worldmobile.io This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. **LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30th, 2024/Chainwire/--**World Mobile, the pioneering global web3 wireless network, has announced the launch of its blockchain infrastructure on Base today. This strategic launch will connect World Mobile’s unique communications-centric Layer 3 blockchain, World Mobile Chain (WMC), with Base’s Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain, and use Base as its settlement layer. A key outcome of this decision will be the incorporation of the Coinbase Smart Wallet into the World Mobile app , creating a seamless onboarding experience for new onchain users. Coinbase Smart Wallet Coinbase Smart Wallet World Mobile app World Mobile app By launching on Base, World Mobile is set to accelerate its mission of building one of the world’s most extensive Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). The World Mobile network’s recent launch of its ‘triple play’ services—encompassing cellular, broadband, and value-added services—complements the launch on Base and EVM blockchains. This announcement follows 12 months of significant achievements for the World Mobile network, including the rollout of global commercial network services across three continents and a groundbreaking aerostat deployment in Mozambique in collaboration with Vodacom and the GSMA . Additionally, World Mobile has recently celebrated the rapid sell-out of its first batch of decentralized wireless network infrastructure nodes (AirNodes) in under 36 hours, spurring its recent milestone of 100,000 daily active users . commercial network services commercial network services groundbreaking aerostat deployment groundbreaking aerostat deployment Vodacom Vodacom GSMA GSMA first batch of decentralized wireless network infrastructure first batch of decentralized wireless network infrastructure 100,000 daily active users 100,000 daily active users Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile Group, stated: “Launching on Base marks a monumental step forward for World Mobile. Through combining our strengths, we can accelerate growth and innovation within the World Mobile network. By incorporating the Coinbase Smart Wallet, we will simplify user onboarding, making it easier for everyone to participate in our mission to connect everyone, everywhere.” Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile Group, stated: “Launching on Base marks a monumental step forward for World Mobile. Through combining our strengths, we can accelerate growth and innovation within the World Mobile network. By incorporating the Coinbase Smart Wallet, we will simplify user onboarding, making it easier for everyone to participate in our mission to connect everyone, everywhere.” “Embarking on this journey with Base and our foray into the EVM ecosystem is a testament to our dedication to constructing the preeminent DePIN network on blockchain,” stated Zachary Vann, Head of Token at World Mobile Token. “By leveraging Base’s infrastructure, we can accelerate the development of our decentralized ecosystem, enhancing both the scale and functionality of World Mobile Chain.” “Embarking on this journey with Base and our foray into the EVM ecosystem is a testament to our dedication to constructing the preeminent DePIN network on blockchain,” stated Zachary Vann, Head of Token at World Mobile Token. “By leveraging Base’s infrastructure, we can accelerate the development of our decentralized ecosystem, enhancing both the scale and functionality of World Mobile Chain.” The launch of World Mobile on Base underscores the rapid growth and importance of DePIN networks. These networks represent a shift towards more decentralized and resilient infrastructure, where users themselves become part of the network fabric. This model is crucial for extending connectivity to underserved regions and ensuring that everyone has access to essential digital services. World Mobile’s innovative approach to decentralized wireless networks, coupled with its successful deployment of AirNodes and triple play services, positions it at the forefront of this transformative movement. The launch will take effect on September 30, 2024. World Mobile remains dedicated to its vision of a world where everyone, everywhere, is connected. This milestone represents not just a technological advancement but a step closer to bridging the digital divide. About World Mobile Group World Mobile Group is democratizing global connectivity through its blockchain-based decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN). Unlike traditional telecom providers, World Mobile operates on a sharing economy model, enabling individuals and businesses to run nodes, connect their communities, and earn rewards. For more information users can visit: https://worldmobile.io/ World Mobile Group World Mobile Group https://worldmobile.io/ https://worldmobile.io/ X: https://twitter.com/WorldMobileTeam https://twitter.com/WorldMobileTeam https://twitter.com/WorldMobileTeam Instagram: https://instagram.com/worldmobileteam https://instagram.com/worldmobileteam https://instagram.com/worldmobileteam Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldMobileTeam https://www.facebook.com/WorldMobileTeam https://www.facebook.com/WorldMobileTeam Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldmobilegroup https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldmobilegroup https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldmobilegroup Discord: https://discord.com/invite/worldmobile https://discord.com/invite/worldmobile https://discord.com/invite/worldmobile Telegram: https://t.me/WorldMobileTeam https://t.me/WorldMobileTeam https://t.me/WorldMobileTeam Contact CMO Mike Blake-Crawford World Mobile Group mike.blake-crawford@worldmobile.io This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here . here here