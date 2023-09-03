Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    WOMAN’S PRESS CLUBby@twain

    WOMAN’S PRESS CLUB

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    On October 27, 1900, the New York Woman’s Press Club gave a tea in Carnegie Hall. Mr. Clemens was the guest of honor. If I were asked an opinion I would call this an ungrammatical nation. There is no such thing as perfect grammar, and I don’t always speak good grammar myself. But I have been foregathering for the past few days with professors of American universities, and I’ve heard them all say things like this: “He don’t like to do it.” [There was a stir.] Oh, you’ll hear that to-night if you listen, or, “He would have liked to have done it.” You’ll catch some educated Americans saying that. When these men take pen in hand they write with as good grammar as any. But the moment they throw the pen aside they throw grammatical morals aside with it.
    featured image - WOMAN’S PRESS CLUB
    writing #non-fiction #hackernoon-books
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.

    Receive Stories from @twain

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    SWITZERLAND, THE CRADLE OF LIBERTY
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by twain #essay
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!