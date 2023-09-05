Search icon
    WOMAN-AN OPINIONby@twain

    WOMAN-AN OPINION

    ADDRESS AT AN EARLY BANQUET OF THE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENTS’ CLUB The twelfth toast was as follows: “Woman—The pride of any profession, and the jewel of ours.” MR. PRESIDENT,—I do not know why I should be singled out to receive the greatest distinction of the evening—for so the office of replying to the toast of woman has been regarded in every age. I do not know why I have received this distinction, unless it be that I am a trifle less homely than the other members of the club. But be this as it may, Mr. President, I am proud of the position, and you could not have chosen any one who would have accepted it more gladly, or labored with a heartier good-will to do the subject justice than I—because, sir, I love the sex. I love all the women, irrespective of age or color.
    writing #non-fiction #hackernoon-books
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.

