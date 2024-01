With Web3 Global Hackathon, Mazda Makes a Push For 'Drive-to-Earn'

Too Long; Didn't Read Web3 Global Hackathon 2023 will take place on September 30 in Tokyo, Japan. The event is the second in a series of web3 hackathons to be held in Japan. This grand tech challenge comes to life in collaboration with Hiroshima's automobile giant, Mazda, and Tokyo's architectural stalwart, Mitsubishi.