With Close to $100 million in Total Sales in Metaverses, NFTs Are Boosting Commerce in Metaverses

With Close to $100 million in Total Sales in Metaverses, NFTs Are Boosting Commerce in Metaverses

'Big data', 'cloud computing', 'edge computing' and '5G', 'NFT' have not stopped being squeezed since then. Now it's the turn of the *metaverse*. If you haven't heard of it, you will soon. The world is rapidly evolving towards the need to create products and develop ecosystems in a new economy that will revolve around these virtual worlds for years to come. The introduction of NFTs in metaverses is a giant step forward in Second Life-type virtual platforms.
Daniel Jimenez Hacker Noon profile picture

@daniejjimenez
Daniel Jimenez

Blockchain technology lover

#metaverse#blockchain#nft#gaming#gaming-metaverse#ecommerce#virtual-reality#space
