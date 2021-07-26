Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoWill GitHub Copilot Replace Developers? (Spoiler: No!) by@aveuiller

Will GitHub Copilot Replace Developers? (Spoiler: No!)

image
Antoine Veuiller Hacker Noon profile picture

@aveuillerAntoine Veuiller

Software engineer focused on Backend and DevOps.

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Apprentice's Guide to Kubernetes by @aveuiller
#kubernetes
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
Agrotech: Making Agriculture Easier for Workers by @juxtathinka
#agriculture
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers by @sampatel
#secure-software-development

Tags

#copilot#github#software-development#github-copilot#turing-machine#evolution-of-programming#ai-vs-humans#programming#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.