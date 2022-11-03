Will Crypto Gambling Survive Its Twitch Ban?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Twitch released a statement on Twitter stating its ban on gambling from October 18, 2022. The ban will only apply to games not licensed in the United States or jurisdictions that provide consumer protections. The primary sites included in the ban are Stake, Rollbit, Duelbits and Roobet. Sports and poker-related content is still allowed, most likely because it is a skill-based game instead of chance-focused. Regardless, crypto casinos are tempting popular streamers to hop on a profitable bandwagon.