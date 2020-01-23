Will Blockchain Drive Next Wave of Smartphones and Personal Computers?

@ rohanofficiall Rohan Singh Web developer and writer

The technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, has been the new talk of the town. Everyone hailing from the tech side of the world has seen what the new tech is capable of. How revolutionary it is and what transformation potential it carries.

Several Industries, be it finance, fashion, agriculture, CRM and more, have adopted the technology and witnessed a complete overhaul in terms of performance, efficiency and speed. It seems like tech enthusiasts aren’t stopping there, they intend to bring Blockchain to everyday usage, thus equip smartphones and personal computers with the same.

That said, how different blockchain smartphones and computers are going to be from the existing ones?

Blockchain Smartphone

Assuming you know already what blockchain is - A blockchain-enabled smartphone comes loaded with apps and sufficient processing power required to use safer and secured blockchain functions comfortably. Though you can use blockchain-backed crypto on your existing smartphone. The newer blockchain phones will make the experience smoother, letting you use blockchain apps without falling into limbo.

These smartphones will allow a user to monitor crypto prices via crypto tracker while also send and receive various cryptocurrencies. At the moment, to use said features, a user has to do lots, from changing browsers to logging in and out of apps or access it remotely. The sole purpose behind blockchain-based smartphones is to offer complete control over the usage of cryptocurrencies.

Another great benefit a blockchain phone user will enjoy in the near future is the accessibility to the decentralized web or Web 3.0. The next version of the internet will support decentralized apps (DApp). The decentralized applications appear similar to any other app, but instead of running on server/client method, they operate on a P2P (Peer to Peer) or public network. The step-up from centralized servers to a spread-out network makes the app respond faster to the user’s request.

Samsung has already announced its blockchain phone , Klaytn, a Galaxy Note 10 based phone, which will feature blockchain apps and pre-loaded crypto wallet. LG, another smartphone manufacturer, has responded by announcing an upcoming blockchain phone from their sleeves. And let's not forget HTC Exodus, a phone that’s making buzz.

Blockchain Computer

Blockchain has found its next target. After stirring the smartphone world, at least with announcements, the technology is all set to disrupt the personal computer segment. World’s first blockchain-based laptop is here, and it runs through Voice Over Blockchain Protocol (VOBP). For convenient usage and security, the laptop comes equipped with a physical encryption key. Since its a laptop, a user has the luxury to carry and use it anywhere they wish to.

The list of goodies doesn’t stop there. A user can find an array of crypto-related apps such as wallets, blockchain apps, trading apps, Near Field Communication apps for instant payment, and much more. Whim, the first-ever blockchain Laptop sports a mini screen that acts as a PoS and can also scan bar codes.

One of the biggest problem blockchain laptops solves if of storage. Users can either store their stuff on the drive or throughout the network. At the moment, users choose to keep their data on cloud storage or their drives. In case the drive malfunctions, the loss of data is imminent. Cloud storage isn’t safe, either. A couple of years back, Amazon AWS had a power outage that affected thousands of websites. With blockchain, a power outage wouldn’t affect anyone in any way since the data is stored on numerous computers and not just one.

Why It Could Be A Big Deal in Coming Future?

There are a few reasons, strong reasons to believe the personal computing market could get dominated by blockchain-driven machines.

One - the technology will take away the authority of central governance from big tech giants. Currently, the cloud servers are owned by a few; hence they charge a large sum for shared storage. With blockchain in play, the prices will be set by the demand and more providers will mean cheaper storage options.

Second - Blockchain storage can be accessed anytime and there’s no downtime. As there’s no central server, power outage to one computer wouldn’t affect your data in any way possible. As long as the nodes maintain the network, accessibility is never going to be a problem.

Third - Better security is guaranteed. Cloud storage are unsafe; there’s always one or other news for the data breach. Dropbox in 2012 suffered a hack that exposed login details of over 60 million Dropbox users on the internet. With decentralized storage, the possibility of data compromise or data breach is next to none as the storage is spread across multiple nodes.

So, should you sell used laptop or smartphone and replace it with blockchain-backed ones? Not quite yet.

The Future Isn’t Here Yet

Blockchain is still the dawn of its stage, its new, its volatile and its not completely understood at the moment. Research are always being done and awareness is being spread. For businesses, it is hard to switch one to a newer serving model when their traditional method works like a magic charm. Moreover, the recent hacks on crypto exchanges are putting blockchain in a bad light.

And that is the reason why you or anyone won’t witness the blockchain wave of smartphones or personal computers soon, it’s inevitable though. But when it happens, when blockchain is finally everywhere, digital services will be cheaper, storage options will be safer and users' privacy will be optimal.

Share this story @ rohanofficiall Rohan Singh Read my stories Web developer and writer

Tags