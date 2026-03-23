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Why Your RAG System Doesn't Need Embeddings

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byThomas Houssin@thomashoussin

Banker building AI products → codecrafter.fr

March 23rd, 2026
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Thomas Houssin@thomashoussin

Banker building AI products → codecrafter.fr

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machine-learning#vector-search#rag-optimization#bm25#agentic-ai#information-retrieval#benchmark#ai-infrastructure#enterprise-ai

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