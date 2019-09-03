Why You Need to Pick Swift for iOS App Development

Everyone agrees that mobile apps are one of the driving forces of the digital environment we currently live in. Also, while Android has primarily enjoyed the lead in the market, iOS devices aren’t too far behind in terms of popularity.

So, this is why there has been substantial growth in demand for tools that enable the development of apps on this platform. Also, there is absolutely no dearth of such devices and solutions, but you will find that one name consistently stands out — Swift.

A compiled programming language for iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS, Swift was created by Apple and quickly established itself as one of the dominant names when it comes to language for iOS app development

Now, there are a plethora of reasons that have helped Swift gain such immense popularity in a relatively short period. For starters, it is quite simple and easy, even for programmers who are just starting.

Then there’s also the consideration that one of Swift’s most primary focus is on security — a crucial factor when developing an app. However, this is just scratching the surface; allow us to walk you through details of some of Swift’s leading benefits.

1. Accelerated development: Since Swift is as smooth, straightforward, and expressive as any programming language can get. It is further complemented by its streamlined syntax and grammar, thus allowing Swift to be both easy to read as well as write. As a result, developers can significantly cut down the development time. With Swift, one can perform the same tasks, albeit with a reduced quantity of code. It is ascribed to Swift’s memory usage, Automatic Reference Counting.

2. Enhanced safety: As mentioned above, security is quintessential to Swift. This dedication to safety has translated into Swift being less prone to errors, thanks to its ability to handle the mistakes along with its improved typing system. So, not only is there are fewer code crashes, but developers also gain the ability to see code errors and address them immediately. Long story short, thanks to the short feedback loop fixing bugs is a quick process.

3. Objective-C compatibility: Developers can use both Swift and Objective-C within the same project in one of the following two ways: Either new features are added in Swift to the current Objective-C code or integrate Objective-C elements within the Swift-based project. The point is that Swift is highly compatible with Objective-C and can be interchanged within one project, which can prove to be handy in big scale projects that are either being updated or expanded.

Given the pace at which Swift has grown in the mere five years since its launch, there is no doubt that Swift has the potential to transform the app development landscape.

