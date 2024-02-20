Why Won't Web3 Companies Let NFTs Fade Away?

The rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) sparked a revolution, merging the digital and art realms in ways we never thought possible. Suddenly, digital assets became these rare and exclusive treasures thanks to blockchain magic.





NFTs turned digital art, collectibles, and memorable moments into unique pieces that could be bought, sold, and swapped like never before. With big-name sales and celeb endorsements, NFTs became the talk of the town, stirring up debates about the future of digital ownership and creativity.





But now, after all the hype, the NFT market seems to be cooling off. What started as a wild frenzy with record-breaking sales now faces a reality check. People are wondering if NFTs were just a flash in the pan, a bubble ready to pop. But despite the doubts, web3 companies aren't throwing in the towel yet.





They're still dreaming up new ways to make NFTs shine, convinced of their power to change the digital game for good. They're focusing on the bigger picture, on how NFTs can keep shaking things up and creating new value, connections, and experiences in our digital world.

The Perceived Decline of NFTs

Lately, there's been a noticeable slowdown in the NFT market, with a drop in transaction volumes and those eye-popping prices that used to make headlines. For example, from January 20th to January 27th, 2024, the sales volume of NFTs experienced a significant drop, falling by 21.25% compared to the previous week.



Many factors are behind this change, highlighting the challenges of keeping up with the NFT frenzy. Market saturation is a big one – there are just way too many new NFT projects flooding the scene, making it hard to stand out. Buyers are being pickier as the novelty wears off, and with so many options out there, it's tough for standout projects to shine.





Then there's the whole speculative bubble thing – prices shot up partly because of speculation, not real value, and that kind of growth isn't sustainable.





Regarding the initial explosion and cooling off in the popularity of NFTs, Alexander Mitrovich, CEO of Unique Network, says, "NFTs got the world’s attention by being used for digital Collectables - be it gaming ones or digital Art but the boom surged on speculative sales, diverging from its creator-centric ethos."





Mitrovich continued to break it down, saying, "Despite sporadic brand successes, technical hurdles such as high transaction fees and blockchain inefficiencies disillusioned everyone.





Consequently, NFTs faced a perception of decline tied to hype and volatile pricing dynamics."





"This underscored the imperative for NFT projects to recalibrate towards sustainable value propositions, emphasizing utility, and genuine creator support to foster longevity and resilience in the face of market fluctuations and shifting consumer sentiments."





From where I'm standing, it looks like the NFT market is in a phase of readjustment. The initial excitement drew in all sorts – from genuine fans to folks just looking to make a quick buck. But as things settle down, the projects with real value and purpose will stick around. This period is crucial for weeding out the fluff and letting the truly innovative and sustainable NFT uses shine.





So, while the cooling off might seem like a downer, it's a chance for the market to find its footing and for everyone involved to remember what blockchain and NFTs are about – creating new ways to own and create in the digital world. It might just be the step we need to build a stronger and longer-lasting NFT ecosystem.

Why Web3 Companies Persist with NFTs

Despite the volatile movements of the NFT market, web3 companies are standing firm in their commitment to Non-Fungible Tokens, driven by strategic reasons that speak to their belief in the long-term potential of this technology.





They understand that market volatility is just a temporary hurdle and are focused on the bigger picture – the transformative possibilities that NFTs offer for the digital economy. For them, NFTs aren't just a passing trend but a foundational technology that can reshape digital ownership, create new economic models, and forge direct connections between creators and consumers.





Their long-term vision involves integrating NFTs into every corner of the digital world, making them a natural part of online experiences. They see this integration as the next step in internet evolution, giving users more control over their digital assets and identities.





From embedding NFTs into social media platforms to revolutionizing traditional business models, they're laying the groundwork for a future where NFTs are woven into the very fabric of the digital economy. Instead of just following market trends, these companies are leading the charge, betting on NFTs to be a vital part of their strategy for years.



Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Upland, believes that focusing on additional use cases is helping to bring back interest in NFT. Lueth shared his thoughts, saying, "The focus on utility and gamification, along with advancements in technology and gameplay, clearer regulations, and deeper community engagement, is recognized as key to revitalizing demand."



"This approach aligns with the core value proposition of Web3, which emphasizes genuine ownership, a shared economy, participation in governance, and an innovation potential that traditional Web2 business models cannot match."





Lueth finished off by saying, "Web3 companies, particularly those in the gaming and "GameFi" sectors, view these elements as crucial drivers of the next cryptocurrency surge, referred to as 'Wave 3.' This upcoming phase is expected to offer substantially more value through enhanced utility for crypto-based products, distinguishing it from the initial hype-driven phases of Wave 1 (ICOs) and Wave 2 (PFP NFTs).





Alex Casassovici, Founder of Azarus, Web3 layer for streams, also believes that a greater focus on utility is helping to keep the NFT market alive.





Casassovici explained his views, saying, "In the diverse world of NFT ownership, we primarily observe two distinct groups. First are the traders, who buy and sell NFTs as a financial strategy. The broader crypto market's downturn has significantly impacted this group, grappling with widespread fear, uncertainty, and doubt."





Casassovici continued, "Their activity largely drives the transaction volumes seen in NFT sales. On the other hand, we have holders, who purchase NFTs not as a financial asset but as a key to enter and belong to specific communities. These individuals tend to retain their NFTs, valuing membership and engagement over profit."





"Recently, we've noticed an influx of new holders, seizing the opportunity presented by lower prices to join these communities. This trend underscores the enduring appeal and foundational values of NFTs beyond mere trading."

‌

Continuing to develop and build during the bear market and creating real value behind NFTs has helped to inspire confidence in holders, according to Casassovici who said, "Most NFT projects have astutely utilized the current bear market to regroup, recalibrate, and strategically plan for the future."





"This period has not been about stagnation but about building and creating intrinsic value for their communities, which is the cornerstone of NFT ownership. Some projects such as Mocaverse launched during the through out the bear market," Casassovici continued, explaining his views more.





"Yet, they are thriving by enhancing holder value through engaging initiatives and expanding their utility, notably evolving into proxies for the Apecoin DAO. Such developments, achieved amidst challenging market conditions, indicate a broader trend."





Casassovici finished by saying, "More NFT projects will likely continue on this path, focusing on developing greater utility and crafting unique, community-centric experiences that strengthen and unify their holder base."

More Than Just Digital Art: Innovative Use Cases for NFTs

The versatility of NFTs has transcended digital art, showcasing their potential across diverse industries. In gaming, NFTs redefine in-game assets, empowering players to own, trade, and sell digital items, enriching gaming experiences and fostering autonomous in-game economies. In digital identity, NFTs secure immutable records, ensuring seamless verification in online interactions.





Real estate sees a profound impact, with virtual land and properties traded as NFTs in digital realms, extending to physical world transactions for streamlined processes and increased transparency.





Success stories like Decentraland and NBA Top Shot highlight NFTs' practicality. Decentraland's decentralized virtual space and NBA Top Shot's collectible game highlights showcase NFTs' transformative potential.





On a personal note, the innovation in NFTs is captivating, particularly in challenging traditional ownership and value paradigms. Fractional ownership of physical assets via NFTs democratizes investment access and boosts liquidity in typically illiquid markets.





Innovative concepts like "NFTfi," using NFTs as loan collateral, exemplify their dual role as value stores and transaction facilitators. These examples underscore NFTs' growing versatility and capacity to reshape various sectors of the economy and society.

NFT Security and Encryption

Navigating the NFT market presents exciting digital ownership and creativity prospects and significant security challenges for creators and collectors alike.





Foremost among these concerns is the risk of fraud, from unauthorized asset duplication to the looming threat of hacking and theft targeting valuable NFTs. Addressing these challenges necessitates robust security measures to safeguard digital assets and uphold the integrity of the NFT ecosystem.





For example, Fhenix employs a security-focused approach to NFTs by integrating encryption keys within its ERC721-based digital collectibles. This method involves embedding four encrypted 32-bit integers within each NFT, collectively forming a 128-bit encryption key.



The purpose of this encryption key is to secure data linked to the NFT, such as images, videos, or other digital content accessible via an external URL. The encryption ensures that this data can only be accessed by the NFT holder, enhancing the privacy and security of the digital asset.





The process of creating a Fhenix NFT includes not only specifying ownership and the asset's digital representation but also incorporating this encrypted information.



The encryption of these details serves to protect the associated data, making it inaccessible to unauthorized parties. This is achieved by scrambling the information in a way that requires the correct key for decryption and access.





When access to the encrypted content is necessary, Fhenix provides a mechanism for securely decrypting and revealing the data to the NFT holder. This ensures that sensitive information or content tied to the NFT remains secure, sharing or viewing it safely without risk of unauthorized exposure.





Secret NFTs leverage the Secret Network to add privacy to NFTs. These NFTs utilize smart contracts that encrypt data at various stages, including input, output, and state, based on the SNIP-721 standard.





This standard expands on the Ethereum ERC-721 NFT standard by incorporating privacy features, offering optional private ownership and metadata fields. Such capabilities allow for more privacy and control over digital assets than traditional NFTs.





The privacy features provided by Secret NFTs have practical implications for both creators and collectors. For collectors, maintaining private ownership details helps protect identities and addresses potential security risks.





Creators can benefit from the ability to include private metadata, which can be used to embed exclusive content or to craft digital assets with unique, hidden attributes, thereby adding value to their NFTs.





Furthermore, Secret NFTs' encryption capabilities facilitate applications requiring confidentiality and enable the verification of user identities while making sure that sensitive information remains encrypted and private.





Encryption, anchored in blockchain technology, emerges as a pivotal tool in fortifying NFT security, ensuring the authenticity and ownership of digital assets. Each NFT is imbued with a unique token on the blockchain, featuring distinctive metadata and identification codes, forging a digital fingerprint that distinguishes it from others.

Closing thoughts

As the dust continues to settle on the initial frenzy surrounding NFTs, the market is taking a moment to catch its breath and look around. Despite the cooling interest and a more critical eye being cast on their long-term value, there's a palpable sense of commitment from web3 companies.





They're not just clinging to a fading trend; they genuinely believe in the revolutionary potential of NFTs to redefine digital ownership and creativity. For anyone trying to make sense of this evolving landscape, it's essential to keep an eye on the broader market trends and to discern between fleeting hype and projects with real substance and utility.



It's a good decision to diversify, not putting all your eggs in one basket, but rather exploring the breadth of the NFT world from digital art to gaming and beyond. This strategy helps spread the risk, especially in a market known for its volatility.





Community engagement is also key, offering insights and opportunities for those willing to dive in.





With the pace of innovation in this space, staying informed about new uses and developments could open up exciting possibilities. The journey ahead is uncertain, but for those willing to learn and adapt, it could be an interesting ride.