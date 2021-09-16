Why White Box Testing is an Essential Part of Software Testing

White box testing is a type of software testing that tests the source code and the internal structure of a program rather than its functionality. It focuses on the inner workings of the code to ensure that all the internal components work as expected and are error-free. The right approach to testing often blends the ideal mix of different testing techniques to ensure all the aspects of a software are tested thoroughly. It can be applied to unit testing, integration testing, and system-level testing phases of the [software testing] process.