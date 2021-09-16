Search icon
Why White Box Testing is an Essential Part of Software Testing by@hiren-dhaduk

Why White Box Testing is an Essential Part of Software Testing

White box testing is a type of software testing that tests the source code and the internal structure of a program rather than its functionality. It focuses on the inner workings of the code to ensure that all the internal components work as expected and are error-free. The right approach to testing often blends the ideal mix of different testing techniques to ensure all the aspects of a software are tested thoroughly. It can be applied to unit testing, integration testing, and system-level testing phases of the [software testing] process.
Hiren Dhaduk Hacker Noon profile picture

@hiren-dhaduk
Hiren Dhaduk

A versatile leader with experience in assisting successful companies extend their tech capabilities.

#software-testing#white-box-testing#software-development#how-to-do-white-box-testing#testing-techniques#qa#quality-assurance#sdlc
