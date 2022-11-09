Why We Need Regulatory Compliance in Web3

Too Long; Didn't Read

Astra Protocol is building a decentralized compliance layer for crypto, DeFi, and Web3 firms. Sakhib Waseem says regulatory compliance is a positive development for the Web3, crypto, and DeFi industries. He says the pace of innovation in crypto or Web3 is greater than how quickly regulations can be planned and implemented. The Decralized Legal Network is comprised of major legal audit and audit firms working together by working by the Astra Legal Network, a decentralization layer.