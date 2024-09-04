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Why We Can’t Put Down Our Phones: The Psychological Barriers to Reducing Screen Time

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byJacob Wolinsky@jwolinsky

Jacob Wolinsky is the founder and CEO of ValueWalk.

September 4th, 2024
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Jacob Wolinsky@jwolinsky

Jacob Wolinsky is the founder and CEO of ValueWalk.

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TOPICS

media#social-media#phone-usage#screen-time#impact-of-too-much-screen-time#reducing-your-screen-time#social-media-addiction#social-media-dopamine#how-to-lower-screen-time

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