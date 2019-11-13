Why VR Projects Are Failing and How to Avoid It

Virtual reality offers a variety of solutions for businesses that enhance their sales, marketing, and HR processes. The industries implementing VR range from construction and real estate to healthcare and education. But why do some companies still hesitate to implement VR projects? And why do some projects fail?

Even the companies that are ready for innovative solutions often don’t understand how a VR project could help them. Moreover, they don’t know how to use the project or how to measure its efficiency. VR allows us to create an impressive 3D world but it makes no sense to implement new technology without a set of rules about the goals it aims to accomplish. Just like any other technology, VR should solve a specific problem for a client.

What should you do to make sure your VR project serves you best? Here are some simple steps for you to follow:

Get Yourself Familiar with VR

Clients often have little understanding of VR and its capabilities. This results in them having too high or too low expectations for a project, which in both cases causes misunderstanding. It is always a good idea to explore what VR has to offer before starting a project to better determine the goal and make sure your project lives up to your expectations. Whether it is a VR game or corporate training, any VR experience can help you get familiar with this technology.

One of the easiest ways to dive into VR and its project opportunities is to use VR consultancy services. In this case, VR experts usually do all the research for you and recommend the best VR solution for your case.

They can also develop an effective methodology of VR project development and implementation, including recommending ways to define efficiency metrics and measure results. Such an approach helps you get familiar with the range of opportunities that VR offers and lets you explore the possible outcomes for implementing VR for your business.

Determine the Goal

Zig Ziglar once said, “A goal properly set is halfway reached.” Before developing a project, ask yourself what you want to accomplish with it. This applies not only to VR but to any project you’d like to work on. Technology is made to simplify our lives, but we have to be the ones to set goals for it.

Do you want to attract new clients and achieve higher sales or do you want to improve your employee training and get a more highly trained staff? Think everything through, then set a concrete goal with numbers and a deadline.

Determining what you want and how you want it done is the key to the success of your project.

Companies often don’t think through the goal of a VR project. They want to be innovative and trendy, and implementing VR is just a way for them to show off. While it’s true that companies are perceived as innovative if they use new technologies, VR offers much more than a cool image. Since VR is quite a significant investment, it’s wise to consider all the benefits before taking the leap.

Use VR CMS

Another reason why companies give up on VR is that while their business processes are always changing, VR projects can’t reflect all of these changes. There is usually a time for edits and client evaluation right after the project is completed, but if business changes happen a year later, for example, the client would have to pay extra to get the project modified by professionals.

The solution to this problem is content management systems for VR. Just like we can build websites by ourselves with WordPress, platforms like Varwin and BrioVR allow clients to modify their projects without the help of professionals.

While BrioVR is perfect for interactive presentations with its variety of animation tools, Varwin is great for professional training and interactive tours thanks to its realistic scenes and objects. Take advantage of these VR tools in order to use your VR projects to their full potential.

Define Efficiency Metrics Beforehand

Having a clear goal for building the project is great, but how can you determine its efficiency after the project is done? This is another issue companies may experience difficulties with. Efficiency metrics should be discussed before the project is built as they could require some adjustments to the project.

In the case of VR employee training, efficiency could be measured by testing employees’ skills, and if we’re talking about VR museum exhibits, we could use surveys to measure visitor satisfaction.

A famous saying goes, “What gets measured gets done.” When a client doesn’t know how to measure the efficiency of their VR project, they cannot tell whether the project was successful for them. Again, if doing it by yourself seems too daunting, you can always turn to a VR consultancy.

iVariant, VR studios that offer consultancy services include Jasoren Virtuality , and more.

Implement VR not because it’s trendy but because of the maximum benefit you could get from a VR project. Great research before the project could save you money and time fixing mistakes down the road. Get familiar with VR in advance, determine the goal and efficiency metrics, and use tools that simplify VR management.

Now is the time to take advantage of virtual reality like never before. Implement it wisely and it will help your business flourish!





