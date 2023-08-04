Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Why Testing in Production Will Transform Your Success Gameby@malykhpaul

    Why Testing in Production Will Transform Your Success Game

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In the realm of software development, the necessity of testing in production becomes a great addition to quality assurance despite robust preproduction environments. Discrepancies between environments, synthetic data, and lack of monitoring in preproduction create gaps that testing in production can bridge. Authentic data usage and complex real-world conditions are pivotal for accurate performance assessment. Employing strategies like gradual rollouts, feature flags, production smoke tests and effective logging, along with monitoring, ensures smooth deployment. This approach unveils critical bugs, accelerates issue resolution, and safeguards a company's reputation. Embracing these practices showcases how testing in production transforms success paradigms, enhancing both quality and user experience.
    featured image - Why Testing in Production Will Transform Your Success Game
    programming#qa#software-development#testing
    Paul Malykh HackerNoon profile picture

    @malykhpaul

    Paul Malykh

    Receive Stories from @malykhpaul

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Paul Malykh HackerNoon profile picture
    by Paul Malykh @malykhpaul.8+ years of QA expertise, including rocket pre-launch and smart contract testing. Currently heading a 30-member QA team.
    Read My Stories
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Using the Dynamic Regression Model (DRM) in Software Development
    Published at Jul 24, 2023 by malykhpaul #testing
    Article Thumbnail
    Supercharge Your API Testing with Postman's AI-Powered Assistant
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by malykhpaul #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Paul Malykh, QA Head
    Published at Aug 14, 2023 by malykhpaul #meet-the-writer
    Article Thumbnail
    Using the Dynamic Regression Model (DRM) in Software Development
    Published at Jul 24, 2023 by malykhpaul #testing
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa