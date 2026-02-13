140 reads

Why Startups Need a Self‑Service Data Platform Earlier Than They Think

by
byIvan Timonov@timonovid_ir5em1fo

MLOps Engineer at Tabby

February 13th, 2026
featured image - Why Startups Need a Self‑Service Data Platform Earlier Than They Think
    Speed
    Voice
Ivan Timonov
← Previous

Data Pipeline Testing: The 3 Levels Most Teams Miss

About Author

Ivan Timonov HackerNoon profile picture
Ivan Timonov@timonovid_ir5em1fo

MLOps Engineer at Tabby

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

data-science#data-platform#self-service-analytics#startup-scaling#data-governance#analytics-engineering#data-infrastructure#data-quality#devops-for-data-management

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Threads
Bsky

Related Stories