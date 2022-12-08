Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy

With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while. If you're wondering which is better — going or nuclear — read on to learn about their pros and cons. The Pros of Solar Energy The most obvious advantage of going solar is that the sun is an inexhaustible energy source that will last for generations. There are a few other advantages to add on top of that, such as the following. Reduces cost Going solar will drastically reduce your reliance on electrical grids, thus shrinking your electricity bill. Your savings will hinge on how large your solar panels are. If you generate surplus energy, you can even sell that back to the grid, which adds to your source of income. Even installing solar panels has become cheaper in recent years, thanks to the emergence of businesses that specialize in producing solar panels. With these panels' lifespan extending to around 35 years, they can truly be a worthy investment. Adapts to different applications Harnessed solar energy may come in the form of heat (solar thermal) or electricity (photovoltaics). These may be utilized not just to power areas outside the energy grid but also for water distillation in regions with an insufficient supply of clean water. Furthermore, solar power can power satellites in space or be integrated into the production of building materials. Improves property value Solar panels are much more accessible to homeowners and real estate investors now. Solar-energy-ready houses have become more desirable among those in the market for real estate. Lasts long and is easy to maintain All you need to do to maintain the quality of your solar panel is to clean it a few times a year and change the inverter every five to ten years. Continues to improve While technologies that harness solar energy have existed for a while, they have yet to experience a developmental bottleneck. These technologies continue to evolve for the better, meaning newer systems will emerge in a year or so. These newer systems might guarantee even more operational and cost efficiency with solar energy. Provides incentives Some countries incentivize solar energy use. For example, in the United States, solar panel users enjoy bill credits through . It won't be long before other countries catch up. Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs) The Cons of Solar Energy Although solar energy is often seen as an excellent option for sustainable energy, it has its drawbacks. Relies on weather Solar efficiency will depend on the weather. While your system can still harness solar energy on gloomy days, it will be less than stellar compared to when the sun's shining bright. Depends on your location Your rooftop must be designed to accommodate solar panels if you intend to install them in your home. The position of your roof is also key to maximizing the energy the system can harness. If your roof isn't suited for solar panels — or you simply don't have enough space for it on your property — it can be very challenging to take advantage of this sustainable energy source; you might need to do some renovations, which would mean additional costs. The Pros of Nuclear Energy Solar energy isn't the only viable source of energy people can rely on. The most obvious upside to nuclear energy is that it's carbon-free. On top of that, it also benefits people in the following ways: Takes up less space Nuclear power plants require to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Solar farms need roughly 75 times more space to produce the same; wind farms need 360 times more space. one square mile Avoids interruptions As long as a nuclear power plant is operational, it produces energy, and no outside factors intervene with the process. Produces high energy output Nuclear power plants produce high-level energy that's enough to supplement the baseload electricity of a power grid. The Cons of Nuclear Energy Although nuclear energy has significant benefits, it also has well-known threats and disadvantages. Poses significant risk Nuclear power plants are hazardous if mishandled and mismanaged. For instance, a nuclear power plant can malfunction. It happens when the nuclear reactor produces heat that exceeds the cooling systems' transferred heat. As a result, the system goes beyond its melting point. In worst-case scenarios, escaping hot radioactive vapors can cause the plant to combust and melt. This catastrophe will expose the surroundings to harmful radioactive materials. In recent times, there have been three major nuclear meltdowns, and those include the incidents in Three Mile Island (1979), Chernobyl (1986), and Fukushima (2011). Operates on limited capacity Some nuclear power adherents tout it as renewable. However, that's not entirely accurate. Most nuclear energy sources rely on , which exists in limited supply under the Earth's crust. The fewer the supply, the more expensive extraction becomes. uranium Requires large investments Nuclear reactors are a complex technology that requires highly trained experts to operate. They also require the establishment of safety installations, which increase the price of constructing a nuclear power plant. Produces tons of nuclear waste Each year, an estimated of nuclear waste is generated — and that's in the United States alone. Additionally, nuclear waste can take years to decay and pose another threat to humanity if mishandled. 90,000 metric tons Wrapping Up Climate change is humanity's biggest fight. If more action needs to be taken to slow it down, the accessibility and safety of solar energy can make it a much more viable option to combat the effects of climate change. While nuclear energy has its merits, its dangers might outweigh the good. The worst that can happen in the effort to save Mother Earth with clean energy is another Chornobyl or Fukushima incident. More companies are manufacturing solar panels and solar-energy-harnessing devices that many homeowners and investors can adapt. Solar energy is safer and much easier to handle, which is why many can consider it much better than nuclear energy. Lead image source.