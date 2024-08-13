Why Short-form Vertical Series are the Future of Streaming

Just imagine watching all eight seasons of Game of Thrones in one hour on TikTok. Experience the full range of emotions, from fear to empathy, from love to disgust, just on your way to the office on the bus. This is how short vertical series work.





While traditional streaming takes hours to develop the plot and captivate the audience, short vertical series achieve this in a minute. They intrigue. They engage. They reshape the entertainment industry.





As the co-founder of MY DRAMA, a company that creates vertical series, I'm watching this revolution unfold in real-time.





Here are 4 key reasons why vertical series are the next big thing.

No need to keep attention for a long time

I bet you watch shows on streaming platforms while holding your phone, too. You're scrolling through Instagram, forwarding Reels to your friends, or checking out TikTok. Your attention is scattered. It's not like that with vertical series.





The whole plot of the short series is based on hooks — sharp twists, snappy dialogue, and unexpected turns. It is simply impossible to watch them while doing other work. Miss a second — you’ll miss everything.





You don't have to spend all weekend (or even more) watching a season. Moreover, you don’t have to concentrate for even 30 minutes. Bite-sized series allow you to experience multiple story arcs in the time it takes to finish your morning coffee. Retention rates only confirm the effectiveness of this format. More than 85% of paying users return after the first day, and 75% after a week.





So, vertical series are pushing out not just streaming platforms but all the social media platforms on which you spend screen time.

Emotional engagement

In 5-7 minutes of watching a short series, viewers experience as much emotion as they sometimes don't get through an entire episode on Netflix. A whole team of screenwriters and marketers are involved to make you laugh, cry, and maybe even throw your phone (don't actually do that). It's a full-on emotional workout.





In traditional shows, it might take several episodes to really "get" a character. In a vertical format series, it’s just two minutes.





Multiple plot tropes can increase the saturation of events by up to ten times. Love triangles, cheating, toxic relationships — you engage in more drama in one episode than most people do in a month.

Match with the viewer's lifestyle





Over 70 % of the audience watches videos on their phones, and 94 % hold their phones vertically while doing so. It’s just more comfortable and natural. There's no need for device rotation, no neck-craning, or elbow-bumping.





ByteDance realised this back in 2018 when they launched TikTok. In 2024, adults spend almost an hour daily on this short-form video platform.





TikTok’s parent company doesn't stop at low-quality but viral user-generated content. They're now investing heavily in producing short, high-quality vertical series. It's like they're taking the addictive nature of TikTok and adding a professional touch. And it's working. These bite-sized shows draw viewers away from traditional streaming services, especially in Asia.





Vertical TV series are easy to watch on the bus or subway on the way to the office. You can watch them during a break at work while eating your lunch. You can safely finish the series before going to bed without waking up the next day broken because you fell into the "one more episode" trap. It's entertainment that adapts to the viewer's lifestyle, not vice versa.





Moreover, the bite-sized nature of these series means viewers can easily pick up where they left off without losing track of complex plotlines. Forget about remembering intricate details from episode 1 when watching episode 40. Each episode is designed to be satisfying in itself while still part of a larger story. The high-energy pacing and frequent story hooks mean you can jump right back in without feeling lost.





This accessibility makes the vertical series an attractive option not only for GEN Z but for everyone. According to our stats, 25% of our audience is 45 or older and loves short romantic comedies and soap operas.

Cheaper production – greater marketability





Netflix spent $4M to film similar quality Miller’s Girl and earned only $900k. We spend an average of $200-300k to make a vertical series. But, it performs much better than similar products targeting the same audience that enjoys soap operas.





For producers like me, it offers the opportunity to make a much quicker payback on the series and film as many dramas as possible in a short time. For the audience, it opens up a vast choice of content — you can even watch a new series every day.





Sure, vertical series have limitations compared to streaming. They don't have such great locations and don't engage Hollywood stars (yet). And here is where marketing comes into play. Vertical series are perfect for advertising. It's easy to create a catchy 15-second clip that makes people want to watch the whole series.





The short, intense episodes are perfect for sharing on social media. People love to discuss the latest dramatic twists with their friends, which helps the shows spread like wildfire.