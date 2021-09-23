Why Senior Citizens Should Learn to Code

Although the covid-19 pandemic has been extremely difficult for everyone, it has been especially terrifying for senior citizens. Many seniors have been socially isolated. In some cases, it has been the result of pre-existing health problems making them at higher risk of mortality from the virus. This article was inspired to discuss ways to improve the well-being of seniors. In particular, how learning to code can make a big difference for seniors.

Many US states offer free tuition to senior citizens so they can take college classes to learn a variety of subjects, including coding. Furthermore, much has been written about foreign language learning and how it helps seniors preserve their cognition. A recent article by Pikhard and Klimova, also highlights this. In fact, as a geriatric psychiatrist, I am aware whole textbooks discuss how to properly care for older adults’ mental health. Learning to code is like learning a new language and may have similar health benefits.

During this year, I spent a lot of time teaching my special senior citizen how to code. She is my mother. She had shown considerable interest in my fledgling computer learning. During the last 5 years, I took a coding boot camp and made simple coding projects. As I learned some new things and made a simple website, she had asked questions and was always interested in what I was making. Afterward, I would press her to learn about computers, too. She always said she was too busy. “I don’t have time to,” she said, when it came to taking a class on computers for herself.

I realized that she might have felt wary. Though she had taken computer classes many years ago, things have really changed! She always felt it would take her longer to learn. She was uncomfortable with the idea of using a computer, let alone making a program. We started slowly with learning how to use a computer and then worked on learning the beginnings of python. Learning some form of coding may be good for everyone to learn, especially seniors, for these reasons.





1. Coding helps seniors learn new things.

Learning new things can help increase self-confidence and self-esteem. Learning to code can be very frustrating for anyone. Leaving off one comma can throw off an entire program in some cases! Being able to overcome frustration with improved skills can be remarkably freeing and empowering. When seniors learn to code, they might feel more confident and relevant.

2. Coding helps seniors with their motor and perceptual skills.

Using a mouse is a skill that many people take for granted. It is a motor skill that takes practice. Before even approaching coding skills, it might be hard for some seniors to learn mouse skills if they have not been in the regular practice of using a computer.

Being patient with oneself as you learn is important. Some seniors are more comfortable using the computer trackpad than the mouse. Sometimes, seniors might not know they need new glasses until they learn to use the computer.

Helping seniors with accessibility features, like helping them learn to enlarge the font, might also help. Making the actual program could help seniors with spatial ability as they learn to code 3D shapes in a program. Alternatively, coding may help them remember math concepts they might have forgotten, like modulus.

3. Coding improves seniors’ ability to communicate with others using technology.

Being comfortable with a computer requires spending time using one. Some seniors might not have access to a computer or if they do, they might only have limited understanding about all that a computer can do. Communicating with others through email requires feeling comfortable getting an email address, even learning what a Slack channel is.

A possible barrier that seniors face is the fear of using the computer because of less computer literacy. Perhaps, no one is able to help them if needed.

Being able to code may help seniors in a global sense because they learn how to communicate with and about the computer to other people. They may also have less fear about their computer use and information security.

4. Coding can help improve social isolation.

If a senior citizen becomes proficient with the computer and also learns programming, they might feel more relevant and included. These skills can give them a greater sense of connection with their families, especially grandchildren who might be learning to code as well.

It may help reduce social isolation because they know how to use the computer to communicate with others. They may feel a greater sense of control because they can program the computer to do what they want, rather than having to wait for a friend or relative to help them. Seniors may be able to meet others who are also interested in computers and coding. They can have something in common with others to talk about. Some of the current events related to artificial intelligence and machine learning might seem interesting to them, instead of being fearful or confusing.

5. Coding can help build cognitive reserve.

Cognitive reserve is the mind's ability to resist brain damage. Brain damage could include types of dementia, strokes, substance and tobacco use, heart attacks, and many other insults. Some people are more able to tolerate damage to the brain than others. This can be related to a person’s cognitive reserve. Cognitive reserve can be improved through self-development and education. That includes mind-stimulating leisure activities like learning to code.

Like learning a new language or exercising, learning to code can be a very important new skill that seniors can learn. It can help them feel included in new trends as well as more connected to family members. Coding with a senior citizen can help you see what they might need help with (like getting new glasses or hearing aids) so that they can get these needs met. Not only can coding help empower seniors, it's good for the brain! That’s why senior citizens should learn to code.

