Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoNo Niche: Status Quo of the OSS Market by@duett

No Niche: Status Quo of the OSS Market

image
Markus Düttmann Hacker Noon profile picture

@duettMarkus Düttmann

VC @ Nauta Capital

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
How Founders Can Adapt to the New Normal by @duett
#venture-capital
Creating Our Own Custom Messaging Solution for IoT Devices by @andreysolovev
#libraries
15 Best Project Management Tools by @alexandraxb
#management
5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up by @youarelaunched
#startup-advice
A GitHub vs Git Functionality Comparison by @prajix
#startup
How to Forecast Purchase Orders for Shopify Stores Using Open-Source by @jean-lafleur
#data-science

Tags

#open-source#venture-capital#software#open-source-is-eating-europe#stories-about-printers#status-of-open-source-market#open-source-monetization#startup
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.