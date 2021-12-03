Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Why NFTs Are The Future Of Online Art Trading? by@vegavid-technology

Why NFTs Are The Future Of Online Art Trading?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) are a unique kind of crypto asset. They are used for trading video game skins, trading cards, trading anything that is unique and cannot be duplicated. The idea of online art trading is that buyers can purchase digital works of art that are stored on a blockchain. Users can own, trade, and transfer their digital artwork across different blockchain networks. The future of NFTs is bright because they are gaining popularity, and people are becoming increasingly interested in investing in them.
image
James Ruzz Hacker Noon profile picture

@vegavid-technology
James Ruzz

Crypto journalist and NFT Expert.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
Dating in the Metaverse? Seal it With an NFT by @fzshy
#dating
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art

Tags

#blockchain#nft#digital-art#nft-digital-art#nft-art#online-art-trading-industry#online-art-trading#art-trading-nft
Join Hacker Noon loading