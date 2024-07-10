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Why 'Leave Your Comfort Zone' Is Really Bad Advice (And What To Do Instead)

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byRimante Eneva@rimanteeneva

I'm 50% personal development, 40% writing & 10% cookies. Ops & Project Management @ Demo agency

July 10th, 2024
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Rimante Eneva@rimanteeneva

I'm 50% personal development, 40% writing & 10% cookies. Ops & Project Management @ Demo agency

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TOPICS

life-hacking#psychology#stepping-outside-comfort-zone#personal-development#personal-growth#what-is-the-comfort-zone#the-panic-zone-explained#hackernoon-top-story#how-to-improve-self-esteem

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