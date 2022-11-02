Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Why is Gaming Shifting to LiveOps, the Metaverse and Who Does Not Need Itby@antonfiniukov
    359 reads

    Why is Gaming Shifting to LiveOps, the Metaverse and Who Does Not Need It

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Games as a service (GaaS) are shifting towards the Metaverse. Fortnite has created global in-game events, content for them and collaborations. CS:GO practically doesn’t change with years and even CS makes new modes and content. CS is still super popular steps towards events, but CS is strongly tied to sport and personal skill. LiveOps is necessary for maintaining the project life when players have already mastered the core and meta, then they need events to refresh the experience, not to turn the game into a routine.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Why is Gaming Shifting to LiveOps, the Metaverse and Who Does Not Need It
    gaming#gaming-metaverse#fortnite#games
    Anton Finiukov HackerNoon profile picture

    @antonfiniukov

    Anton Finiukov

    Receive Stories from @antonfiniukov

    react to story with heart
    Tatum Games-Gaming

    Write About Unity and Win Up to $3000!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Giants Planet: World’s First Phygital Economy Is Set To Launch Its Flagship Free Mint Collection
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by giantsplanet #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 5: Preparing Game Data
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by dmitrii #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    Hungri Games Completes Seed Investment Round with a Valuation of $23M
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by CryptoAdventure #hungri-games
    Article Thumbnail
    Making Web3 Easy, Fun, and Accessible for Everyone
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by horizonblockchaingames #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    Common Coding Conventions in GDScript
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by godot #gamedev
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa